The Poet's Corner: Local poets fashion sustainable verses

MARIANNE LYON
Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web All things are bound together All things connect – Chief Seattle
Donna DeWeerd’s poem published in the April 21st edition of the Register challenged poets and writers to fashion short reflections and verses in response to her plea to rethink the future of our precious earth.
Sylvia Griffith wrote of Donna’s poem: "Her poem asks the fundamental question we ask ourselves. Can we as human beings grow beyond our self-centered concerns and learn to embrace the earth and all of the inhabitants as equal in need to ourselves?"
Lance Burris in his poem "Climate Change" repeats with an accelerando:
There were no cars before the ice age There were no factories before the shores
Susan Wheeler wrote a powerful poem titled "The Duty of the Poet." She invites all of us:
To this by destiny guided
Dana Rodney cries out that 60 percent of our planet’s wildlife has disappeared. She invites us all to say these names over and over before they’re gone:
Peggy Prescott, a Solstice writer, muses:
I’m thinking of those lemmings now I’ve held too long with disdain And the dreams they take with them
Poet Brenda Davis ask the reader in her poem: What would you say to the Earth?
we were not taught sooner Please don’t give up on us
Myrna L. Baldwin asks Donna:
Poets Morrie Warshawski, John Petraglia and Alan Arnopole offer positive thoughts:
for your explosion of pink button flowers Thank you for kissing our Japanese Maple and making her blus h – Morrie Warshawski Parental diligence –John Petraglia We hover above a mighty chasm Humbled by insignificance Yet elevated by the magnitude – Alan Arnopole
I leave you with a poem written by a youth poet Sophia Ehrhart. I know she is speaking for us humans deeply wanting our precious earth to survive:
I want to leave feeling hope Not a tighter note on a rope I want to leave knowing there is That there is a solution I can brew That there is a reason to continue I don’t want to start with a spark And leave with a wildfire.
Donna what is your reverberation to our responses? What might David Attenborough, FDR or Margaret Mead say of these antiphons written in 2022?
"The natural world makes life worth living." David Attenborough
"Forrest are the lungs of our land." – FDR
"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has." -- Margaret Mead
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Photos: Cleanup, festival mark Earth Day in Napa
Napa Earth Day 2022
Volunteers at Napa's Kennedy Park went onto the edge of the Napa River to collect bottles, shoes, plastic and other discards during the city's annual Earth Day cleanup.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
The wheel-shaped "Keep Swimming" by William Callnan III was one of the entries in the inaugural art show during Sunday's annual Earth Day celebration in downtown Napa's Oxbow Commons. The festival followed a community cleanup at 10 parks, open spaces and other sites around the city earlier in the morning.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
Children and families visiting the "Napa Recycles!" booth during Sunday's annual Napa Earth Day festival in the Oxbow Commons turned steel trash cans into environmentally themed canvases. The decorated canisters were to be placed in various city parks after the festival.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
Discarded shoes comprised a sizable portion of the refuse that volunteer cleanup teams removed from along - and sometimes in — the Napa River at Kennedy Park during Sunday's annual Earth Day community cleanup.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
About 15 volunteers collected bottles, plastic packaging, discarded shoes and other trash from the right bank of the Napa River at Kennedy Park, one of 10 collection sites during Napa's annual Earth Day cleanup campaign. Organizers assembled a community cleanup along with a downtown Napa festival for a belated 50th anniversary celebration of the environmental holiday, whose half-century milestone in 2020 went without in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
Two kayakers were among the volunteers who retrieved a diverse collection of throwaways, among them a tire, ottoman and numerous wood scraps, from the east bank of the Napa River during Sunday's annual Earth Day cleanup campaign in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
Volunteers visiting Kennedy Park on Sunday for Napa's annual Earth Day community cleanup used long-handled pickers with claw attachments to safely retrieve a variety of litter, including discarded wood, from areas near the Napa River. Although wood is a natural and biodegradable material, much of the wood collected on Sunday was set aside for disposal because some types of wood have historically been treated with preservatives that include toxic arsenic compounds.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
An art booth at the Earth Day Napa Festival on Sunday featured a project to decorate the sides of metal trash cans with ecologically themed artwork, with the cylinders to be placed in various parks around the city of Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
Ava Barnes, 11, joined other volunteers during Sunday's annual Earth Day community cleanup in Napa in retrieving litter and castoffs from the east bank of the Napa River, at the edge of Kennedy Park. Collectors were asked to be on the lookout for needles, and also to avoid stepping on eggs laid by geese in wetlands and grasses near the river.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
A boy posed with his head in the cutout of a painted forest scene Sunday afternoon during Napa's annual Earth Day festival, which was held in the downtown Oxbow Commons.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
A child-size version of a Tesla electric car was displayed next to the real McCoy in an exhibit of electric vehicles in the amphitheater of the Oxbow Commons, which hosted Napa's annual Earth Day festival on Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
Two visitors at Sunday's Earth Day festival at Napa's Oxbow Commons created a pastel-colored chalk image of the globe on the surface of the park's concrete bowl.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Earth Day 2022
The Napa County Bicycle Coalition was one of several community and environmental groups hosting booths at the annual Earth Day festival Sunday at the Oxbow Commons.
Howard Yune, Register
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!