The Poet's Corner: Local poets fashion sustainable verses

Humankind has not woven the web of life.

We are but one thread within it.

Whatever we do to the web

We do to ourselves

All things are bound together

All things connect – Chief Seattle

Donna DeWeerd’s poem published in the April 21st edition of the Register challenged poets and writers to fashion short reflections and verses in response to her plea to rethink the future of our precious earth.

Sylvia Griffith wrote of Donna’s poem: "Her poem asks the fundamental question we ask ourselves. Can we as human beings grow beyond our self-centered concerns and learn to embrace the earth and all of the inhabitants as equal in need to ourselves?"

Lance Burris in his poem "Climate Change" repeats with an accelerando:

There were no cars before the ice age

There were no factories before the shores

of Alexandria flooded

There were no…….

There were no…..

Susan Wheeler wrote a powerful poem titled "The Duty of the Poet." She invites all of us:

To this by destiny guided

I must without respite

Listen and preserve

The lament of the sea

Dana Rodney cries out that 60 percent of our planet’s wildlife has disappeared. She invites us all to say these names over and over before they’re gone:

Spix’s Macaw

Scimitar Oryz

Amur Leopard

Sumatran Rhino

Tapanuli Orangutan

Western Chimpanzee

Malayan Tiger

Yangtze Finless Porpoise

Peggy Prescott, a Solstice writer, muses:

I’m thinking of those lemmings now

I’ve held too long with disdain

I mourn them

And the dreams they take with them

Poet Brenda Davis ask the reader in her poem: What would you say to the Earth?

I’m sorry

we were not taught sooner

The value of your

Invaluableness

We need you

Please don’t give up on us

Myrna L. Baldwin asks Donna:

Remember when milk came

In a bottle

To be rinsed and reused?

Poets Morrie Warshawski, John Petraglia and Alan Arnopole offer positive thoughts:

Thank you, Dogwood,

for your explosion of pink button flowers

Thank you for kissing our

Japanese Maple and making her blush – Morrie Warshawski

Tall pines forest glade

Sapling nursery below

Parental diligence –John Petraglia

We hover above a mighty chasm

Humbled by insignificance

Yet elevated by the magnitude – Alan Arnopole

I leave you with a poem written by a youth poet Sophia Ehrhart. I know she is speaking for us humans deeply wanting our precious earth to survive:

I want to leave feeling hope

Not a tighter note on a rope

I want to leave knowing there is

Something I can do

That there is a solution I can brew

That there is a reason to continue

I don’t want to start with a spark

And leave with a wildfire.

Donna what is your reverberation to our responses? What might David Attenborough, FDR or Margaret Mead say of these antiphons written in 2022?

"The natural world makes life worth living." David Attenborough

"Forrest are the lungs of our land." – FDR

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has." -- Margaret Mead

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.