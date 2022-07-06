The Poet's Corner: Pride to Poem, Reflections on Pride Month in Napa Valley

MARIANNE LYON
Will always make us stronger – Robin Gabbert
Each day during June I received amazing verses honoring Pride month. But poets continually asked: “Why isn’t every month Pride month? Shouldn’t everyday treat all people equally regardless of who they love?”
“Love is love and can conquer all. What the world needs now is love sweet love”
Barbara Toboni fashioned:
None should look the same because that would be boring
Poets talked about this place that does not require us to change but to be who we are.
Brenda Davies describes this place as "the Promised Land." Where the word sinne r and shame A world where everyone gets to be
Bonnie Long shared in her poem about two of her friends Bob and Steve. Wonderful memories she carries with her. She said, "You do not have to be gay to be a supporter. You have to human."
“They kept their house filled with food And wine, waiting for friends and family To arrive and enjoy the fun we had With a house that was filled with happy people”
Robin Gabbert’s Pride/Proud poem can reach many ears and hearts. She writes that she is not a lesbian, but she is proud to be a poet walking in the footsteps of Sappho:
I walk the same woods for inspiration as Mary Oliver Fighting for feminism like Audre Lorde I am not gay like Allen Ginsberg Walt Whitman Langston Hughes or Oscar Wilde But I am proud of these people who foraged poems and honed their craft in a World more pu nishing than they deserved.
Poet Vintage high school senior Emma Ordonez-Enos shares her unlimited dreams for her future. She isn’t afraid to show her true colors:
There was a child who went forth everyday And the first ob ject she looked upon And received with wonder and pity or love or dread These became part of the child And who now goes and will always go And these become part of they
Jim McDonald bids his love of no name or gender to sleep, sleep softly, to drift along an endless stream. Lulled by burbling water and birdsong.
Wrap yourself in imaginings may your troubles be resolved deepest anguish gently salved sleep my love, sleep softly now.
Pride awareness has given me dear reader and poets alike opportunities to see this world from a difference lens. I offer a haiku:
I leave you with a profound universal verse by Nick Triglia. Never thought that we humans are but hues of the same color.
Photos: Napa celebrates Pride month
Napa Pride
People packed the Blue Note Napa during the Pride Dance Wednesday night. The sold-out dance party and drag queen show was a highlight of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Kairi Fleming, 11, receives a balloon sword made by Elaine Fuerte, 15, at a Pride picnic at Kennedy Park in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Val Heine, 8, front is seen leading Kaya Ruth, 7, along a rainbow path that she created during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County Library on Saturday morning. The event was part of the ongoing local celebrations for Pride month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Catalina Moreno, 6, plays with a rainbow-colored Jenga set during a Pride picnic Friday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Pax Heine, 10, stands in a chalk rainbow during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County library in Napa on Saturday. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations for Pride month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Pax Heine, 10, created chalk art during the Chalk for Justice event at the Napa County Library in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Quinn Thompson, 7, creates chalk art during the Chalk for Justice event Saturday morning outside the Napa County Library.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Janella Otell blows bubbles that are reflecting rainbow colors at a Pride picnic at Kennedy Park in Napa on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Jackson Kammerer, 9, left, his dad Nick, center and sister, Vivian, 20, right create chalk art during the chalk for justice event at the Napa County library in Napa on Saturday. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations for Pride month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Kairi Fleming, 11, makes a poster at a Pride picnic at Kennedy Park in Napa on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Jackson Kammerer, 9, creates chalk art during the chalk for justice event at the Napa County library in Napa on Saturday. The event was part of the ongoing celebrations for Pride month.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
People take photos with Drag Queens Unike, Lotus Party and Lolita Hernandez after their performances at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lotus Party, left, waits to perform at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lotus Party performs at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queens Lotus Party, left, and Lolita Hernandez get ready before their performances at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag queen Lotus Party pauses before performing at the Blue Note in Napa on June 22. The sold-out dance party and drag queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Unike laughs back stage as she gets ready before her performance at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lolita Hernandez performs at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lolita Hernandez performs at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Drag Queen Lotus Party performs at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Pride
Robert Doughty aka DJ Rotten Robbie plays music at the Blue Note in Napa on Wednesday. The sold out dance party and Drag Queen show was part of the Pride month celebrations in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Marianne Lyon is poet laureate forNapa County. Send comments and responses for her to Features Editor Sasha Paulson at the Register who will forward them.
