The Poet's Corner: Pride to Poem, Reflections on Pride Month in Napa Valley

Sticks and Stones

May break my bones

But standing together

Will always make us stronger – Robin Gabbert

Each day during June I received amazing verses honoring Pride month. But poets continually asked: “Why isn’t every month Pride month? Shouldn’t everyday treat all people equally regardless of who they love?”

Patti Neuman wrote:

“Love is love and can conquer all.

What the world needs now is love sweet love”

Barbara Toboni fashioned:

I collect heart rocks

None should look the same

because that would be boring

Poets talked about this place that does not require us to change but to be who we are.

Brenda Davies describes this place as "the Promised Land."

The Promised land

I want to live in

Where the word sinner and shame

Doesn’t exist

A world where everyone gets to be

Exactly who they are

Bonnie Long shared in her poem about two of her friends Bob and Steve. Wonderful memories she carries with her. She said, "You do not have to be gay to be a supporter. You have to human."

“They kept their house filled with food

And wine, waiting for friends and family

To arrive and enjoy the fun we had

With a house that was filled with happy people”

Robin Gabbert’s Pride/Proud poem can reach many ears and hearts. She writes that she is not a lesbian, but she is proud to be a poet walking in the footsteps of Sappho:

I walk the same woods for inspiration as Mary Oliver

Fighting for feminism like Audre Lorde

I am not gay like Allen Ginsberg Walt Whitman

Langston Hughes or Oscar Wilde

But I am proud of these people who foraged

poems and honed their craft in a

World more punishing than they deserved.

Poet Vintage high school senior Emma Ordonez-Enos shares her unlimited dreams for her future. She isn’t afraid to show her true colors:

There was a child who went forth everyday

And the first object she looked upon

And received with wonder and pity or love or dread

That object she became

These became part of the child

Who went forth every day

And who now goes and will always go

Forth every day

And these become part of they

That peruses them all

Jim McDonald bids his love of no name or gender to sleep, sleep softly, to drift along an endless stream. Lulled by burbling water and birdsong.

Wrap yourself in imaginings

may your troubles be resolved

deepest anguish gently salved

sleep my love, sleep softly now.

Pride awareness has given me dear reader and poets alike opportunities to see this world from a difference lens. I offer a haiku:

When I reduce life

To black and white

I do not see rainbows

I leave you with a profound universal verse by Nick Triglia. Never thought that we humans are but hues of the same color.

Hupersons

Are multicolored

People of many hues

And lifestyles

Who arc their paths

In the light

Through the rain