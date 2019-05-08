Solstice Writers will hold a Power of Poetry fundraiser for Rianda House from 1-3 p.m. on May 16. A $5 donation includes five drawing tickets. There will be light refreshments, and the Solstice Writers who have been meeting there since 2011 will be reading some of their work.
Rianda House is a Senior Activity Center that hosts many programs ranging from health and spiritual learning, to art, history,and foreign languages as well as legal aid Medicare information. Rianda House is at 1475 Main St., St. Helena.