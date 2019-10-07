The Roots and Royal Jelly Jive perform on the Oxbow RiverStage at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Friday, Oct. 11. The show begins at 7 p.m.; gates open at 6.
General admission tickets are $55 at ticketmaster.com. VIP tickets are $125.
Formed in 1987 in Philadelphia, the Roots Crew consists of Black Thought (MC), Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson on drums, Kamal Gray on keyboards, F. Knuckles on percussion), Captain Kirk Douglas on electronic guitar), Damon Bryson on sousaphone and James Poyser on electronic keyboard.
After releasing 12 projects, The Roots have won four Grammys, including Best R&B Album for "Wake Up!," Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for “Hang in There” (with John Legend) and Best Group or Duo R&B Vocal Performance for “Shine.”
Offsite parking with shuttle service is available at Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway. The cost is $20 pre-show and $28 on the day of the show day. Make reservations at ticketmaster.com.