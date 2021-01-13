The show must go on…line! Justin-Siena presents 'ComedySportz'

Justin-Siena Theatre presents its 10th season of The ComedySportz High School League, playing Jan. 21 – 24.
This year, however, all eight performances will be played live via Zoom. The show is not a comedy about sports; it’s comedy played as a sport!]. Two teams of improvisers compete for laughs and points in this hilarious improv comedy competition. It’s complete with a referee, uniforms and fans.
There are fouls in ComedySportz to keep the show from being boring or in poor taste; there’s even one to make a player apologize for telling a lame joke. When was the last time you saw that?
The show is always completely interactive and suitable for all audiences. Because everything is improvised, no two matches are alike. Fans never see the same thing twice, and they return again and again to cheer on their favorite players. The audience helps pick what games the teams will play, yells suggestions and ultimately decides which team is the evening’s winner.
The ComedySportz High School League is sponsored by CSz Los Angeles, producers of the original professional version of ComedySportz. James Thomas Bailey, director of Theatre Arts for Justin-Siena High School, is also artistic director and founder of the Los Angeles company.
ComedySportz is the longest-running stage show in Los Angeles history (33 years). The ComedySportz High School League is its celebrated educational program, playing in more than 70 high schools. It premiered at Justin-Siena in 2012.
This year’s team includes Alex Antenen, Sam Boeschen, Maya Bose, Matthew Breneisen, Jack Carey, Esther Cottrell, Devon de los Santos, Colette Egan, Isabella Epperson, Natalie Ervin, Ava Flores, Jake Forbes, Lulu Halabi, Lila Heffernan, Cameron Herrick, Chance Kelly, Dexter Kelly, Paul “Phineas” Kelly, Piper Knutson, Anthony Krieter, Jaxon Levy, Nathan Lowenstein, Iden McIntyre, Johnathan Morales, Kaitlin O’Neill, Juan Puentes, Lucas Pyrce, Pamela Ralston, Isabella Rampa, Raha Razavi, Jadyn Satten, Jaaziel Satten, Amina Schnebelt, Lauren Snoke and Jaden Washington.
The ComedySportz High School League is one of eight theatrical productions that Justin-Siena is presenting online this year. Next up is a Black History Month Festival in February. In spring, they’ll present the musical “Working,” with music by Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor and others.
Comedy Sportz performances are on Thursday, Jan. 21, Friday Jan. 22, Saturday Jan. 23, at 7 and 8:30 pm. Performances on Sunday, Jan. 24 are at 2 and 4 p.m. Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at www.justin-siena.org/tickets.
CHECK OUT: JUSTIN-SIENA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE DEPARTMENT CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Justin-Siena Theater -- Evita.
Justin-Siena Theater -- My Fair Lady
Justin-Siena Theater -- Once on This Island
Justin-Siena Theater -- Carnival
Justin-Siena Theater -- Footloose
Justin-Siena Theater -- Grease
Justin-Siena Theater -- Pippin
Justin-Siena Theater -- Singin' in the Rain
Justin-Siena Theater -- Anything Goes
Justin-Siena Theater -- Anything Goes2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Cats
Justin-Siena Theater -- Cats2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Cats3
Justin-Siena Theater -- Thoroughly Modern Millie
Justin-Siena Theater -- Urinetown
Justin-Siena Theater -- Urinetown2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Urinetown3
Justin-Siena Theater -- Urinetown4
Justin-Siena Theater -- Sister Act
Justin-Siena Theater -- Sister Act2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Damn Yankees
Justin-Siena Theater -- Damn Yankees2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Les Miserables
Justin-Siena Theater -- Les Miserables2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Les Miserables3
Justin-Siena Theater -- Les Miserables4
Justin-Siena Theater -- Les Miserables5
Justin-Siena Theater -- The Music Man
Justin-Siena Theater -- The Music Man2
Justin-Siena Theater -- The Music Man3
Justin-Siena Theater -- The Music Man4
Justin-Siena Theater -- West Side Story
Justin-Siena Theater -- West Side Story2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Little Shop of Horrors
Justin-Siena Theater -- Little Shop of Horrors2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Phantom of the Opera1
Justin-Siena Theater -- Phantom of the Opera2
Justin-Siena Theater -- Phantom of the Opera3
