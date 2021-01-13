The show must go on…line! Justin-Siena presents 'ComedySportz'

Justin-Siena Theatre presents its 10th season of The ComedySportz High School League, playing Jan. 21 – 24.

This year, however, all eight performances will be played live via Zoom. The show is not a comedy about sports; it’s comedy played as a sport!]. Two teams of improvisers compete for laughs and points in this hilarious improv comedy competition. It’s complete with a referee, uniforms and fans.

There are fouls in ComedySportz to keep the show from being boring or in poor taste; there’s even one to make a player apologize for telling a lame joke. When was the last time you saw that?

The show is always completely interactive and suitable for all audiences. Because everything is improvised, no two matches are alike. Fans never see the same thing twice, and they return again and again to cheer on their favorite players. The audience helps pick what games the teams will play, yells suggestions and ultimately decides which team is the evening’s winner.

The ComedySportz High School League is sponsored by CSz Los Angeles, producers of the original professional version of ComedySportz. James Thomas Bailey, director of Theatre Arts for Justin-Siena High School, is also artistic director and founder of the Los Angeles company.