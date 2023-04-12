This story begins with an email from Barry Martin, managing director of Lucky Penny Productions.

"'Silent Sky' rehearsals are beginning tonight and the show opens April 21," Martin wrote. "It is a remarkable play by the Bay Area's Lauren Gunderson (America's most produced living playwright since 2016).

"'Silent Sky' is about Henrietta Swan Leavitt, who is called America's first female astronomer," he continued. "It's set in about 1900 as she and other women work at the Harvard Observatory where they are called 'computers' and are only allowed to do limited work and not allowed to actually look through the telescope."

"Here's the possible human interest angle and interview," Martin added "Heather Buck arrived in Napa today to begin rehearsal to play Henrietta. Heather has been one of our key people at LPP since 2015 and has played many roles, directed shows, and is a member of our board, but since 2020 has been living in Bozeman, Montana.

"They were visiting her husband's family there when the pandemic lock-down started, and over time they decided to pull up stakes and move there. She made it into Napa this morning after a 22-hour drive WITH HER TWIN 2-YEAR OLD GIRLS IN THE CAR.

"Think there's anything there that would make an interesting arts section story?" he asked.

Yes.

Reading his message, I was transported back a quarter of a century to when I drove across the country from Massachusetts to Napa with two small children and two cats. Coming home. My recollection of the trip is mostly blurred, except for the times we lost and found the cats in hotels, and the time I called their pediatrician to ask if Ariel should need a tetanus booster because, following a prairie dog, she fell down a hill and into barbed wire. "Where are you?" the Boston doc asked. "South Dakota." Also I remember Sam, age 7, insisting he could drive across Wyoming "because there's no one here. Come on, Mom, just let me do it." "No."

What transpired over the next few days as Heather and I tried to connect is a reflection of what it is like to be a working woman with kids of any age — be she an actress, astronomer or writer (Although I do not know if Henrietta Swan Leavitt had children; I am waiting to see the play.)

Would it be possible to meet after her daughter's naptime, Heather asked. Of course, I said; I remember those days.

Any idea where you could safely talk with two 2-year-olds in tow?

We could meet in the children's room at the library, I said. We'd just have to keep our voices low.

"I love that idea!" she emailed. We set a time and then I had to bail because I remembered I had to be in Yountville for a gathering with my now-grown daughter.

The next day Heather had time when she was driving back from leaving her daughters at her father-in-laws while she went to rehearsal, but I had to go meet Sam, my son, before he caught a plane to Mexico.

The next day when she was not in rehearsal, I was trying to install a towel bar in the bathroom because Ariel's VIP visitor from Wales, Douglas, was due to arrive and it did not seem civilized to not have a working towel bar. (We'd taken it down to put up wallpaper and had not gotten around to rehanging it; but the arrival of Douglas was making us add all sorts of civilized touches to the house.)

Heather understood. But by the time the towel bar was up, the twins were in need of a nap.

This is when I asked if maybe I could email her the questions I would have asked, had we been able to meet before my deadline. She said yes. I emailed questions. Two days later, she wrote, "I just have time now to answer them."

I understood.

Heather, who lived in Napa until 2020, has maintained her close ties with Lucky Penny, where she did "almost everything you can think of" from volunteer coordinator to casting director to front of the house. She also appeared in 15 shows including "Bonnie and Clyde," "Maple and Vine", "Annie", and "The Crucible", as well as performing in Marin, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Lafayette, Sonoma and Martinez.

What would cause a woman to drive with her twins from Idaho?

"I happily remain connected to Lucky Penny and Taylor and Barry, and they invited me out to work on this project," she said. "And I was thrilled to accept."

In addition to the power of Lucky Penny, she was drawn by the power of this play, "Silent Sky."

"It's a relatively unknown one, but Lucky Penny's instinct for good ones is always spot on," she wrote. "This play is wonderful."

Henrietta Leavitt's astronomical discoveries "were so important that they literally changed how and how far we can measure distance in space," she said. "They eventually led to the development of the Hubble telescope and would have earned her a Nobel Prize had she not passed away before her work was noticed.

"It is rather absurd that her name is not one that taught in schools or as well known are some of her male contemporaries," Heather added. "In fact, when I was doing my research into her, all I could find was one short biography, and a children's book and a few, other assorted articles. If nothing else, this play is so very important to bring her story and her work to the forefront of today's knowledge."

Having primarily worked in musical theater, the challenge of a role like Henrietta is exciting.

"Henrietta is so many different things. She is first and foremost, a scientist, who is driven and obsessed. But she is also a friend, a sister, a daughter and a romantic partner. Getting the chance to play a woman with such diversity in her character and so many dimensions is a such fun. I love how confident and assured she is when working on her research but how sweetly awkward she is in learning to be an active partner in all of her different realtionships."

"What I think is so wonderful about (playwright) Lauren Gunderson's work is, she takes these real people, and tells their stories with such skill. Her plays are based in history, but she adds so much humor and approachability to the characters," Heather concluded.

"The audience ends up learning a huge amount about the historical circumstance and the people within it without feeling like it's a history lecture or a required college course. She is a very talented playwright telling the stories of all of these pivotal females across time, who wouldn't necessarily be discussed otherwise."

I will hazard a guess that two 2-year-old girls, who recently travelled from Bozman, Montana with their mom, will grow up knowing Henrietta's story. Along with those who see this play.

"Silent Sky" opens on April 21 and runs through May 7 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center. For tickets and more information, visit luckypennynapa.com

Seeking a cure for a COVID-19 hangover

After 14 years of bringing entertainment to Napa Valley, Lucky Penny is in urgent need of a financial boost from the community.

"Our theater was dark for about 18 months before we returned to producing live, in-person shows in September 2021," Barry Martin said.

"Unfortunately, the effects of the pandemic linger. If you run a business or a household, you know that costs have gone up across the board. We’ve tried to cut corners every way we can, but we have had to draw down our reserves to cover expenses, and that’s only a short-term solution. We hope to cure our 'COVID hangover' by launching this new urgent need fundraising project with a goal of $25,000."

"We don’t like asking for donations," he said. "We have been a company that prefers to 'sing for our supper' and earn what we need to pay the bills. But we’ve come to a point where that’s just not enough, and we need your help."

The Urgent Need Fundraiser will kick off a series of steps that will help the theater troupe regain its financial footing and go forward with its 2023-2024 season, which begins in September with “The Addams Family Musical.”

Martin and Lucky Penny's artistic director Taylor Bartolucci explain more about their situation in a video that can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyeaZHBuRQs&feature=youtu.be.

The good news, Martin added, is that when the appeal first went out, within 24 hours, more than $10,000 had arrived.

Donations to the Urgent Need Fundraiser can be made at ci.ovationtix.com/36167/store/donations/49945 or by mailing a check to 1357 Foster Road, Napa, CA, 94558.

Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.

PHOTOS: ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival returns to Napa Valley College