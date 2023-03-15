Napa Valley College Performing Arts presents Broadway’s award-winning hit “The SpongeBob Musical” March 17-26.

The cast of characters made famous on the Nickelodeon animated television series by Stephen Hillenburg were adapted into a musical by Kyle Jarrow and Tina Landau. “The SpongeBob Musical” includes songs by Panic at the Disco!, Sara Bareilles, They Might Be Giants, Cyndi Lauper, and David Bowie among others.

Directed by Reed Martin with musical direction by Christina Howell, this NVC Performing Arts production includes a cast comprised of NVC students and community members.

This family-friendly dynamic musical is suited for all ages. “If you’re a fan of SpongeBob, you will love this musical. And if you’re new to SpongeBob, I think you’ll be a fan by the end of the show,” says Martin.

Performances run March 17, 18, 24, 25 at 7 p.m. and March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Details and ticketing information can be found at performingartsnapavalley.org.