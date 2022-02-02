The stained glass art of Ken Boyd: Old world traditions from a Napa artist

As a young man Ken Boyd dedicated himself to learning and mastering all aspects of glass art, including glass painting.

His business, Napa Glass Art, specialized in stained glass, restoration repair, sand-blasted glass, glass tiles and painting on glass. Though he gave up his business in 2017, after 22 years, Boyd continues bringing beauty into the world through his glass creations.

“I never want to stop working because I want to keep my skills up. I get a huge thrill from making useful things that are attractive,” Boyd said during an interview in his Napa studio garage.

Neighbors know that when the garage door is open, they are welcome to enter and visit Boyd as he works. In addition to seeing stained glass windows in various stages, they might see unique glass beads, glass tiles, wooden frames and wooden handled eating utensils as well as theater backdrops.

Boyd’s stained glass windows and restored leaded glass windows are in many private residences throughout the Bay Area and in Carmel.

In Napa, the public can see Boyd’s stained glasswork at Blackbird Inn and Finch Guest House, 1755 First St.; Cedar Gables Inn, 486 Coombs St.; Napa River Inn, 500 Main St., Napa, and the historic Akerman Heritage House, 608 Randolph St.

In St. Helena his stained glasswork can be seen at First Presbyterian church, 1428 Spring St.

Mentors in glasswork

A few years after Boyd moved to Napa with his parents in 1973, he was introduced to glasswork by Hubert Huether, the father of local artist and city planning commissioner, Gordon Huether.

“Hubert never told us you have to learn this or know this, he simply showed us as he was doing it (glasswork) himself and it fascinated Gordon and me," Boyd said.

Boyd and Huether, both young men at the time, threw themselves into learning about and creating traditional glass art.

“Hubert was responsible for Gordon’s art career and for mine. He was a mentor to him and to me as well,” Boyd said, smiling as he recalled times spent working together.

Jerry Sinclair, who owned Gothic Glass, was also a mentor in glasswork.

Trends in using stained glass come and go, Boyd said. It had been popular until around 1920 when design trends changed. Architects like Frank Lloyd Wright stopped using it and it wasn’t until the 1960s that stained glass “came back with a vengeance.”

“Stained glass was extremely popular through the '70s to '90s,” Boyd said. "Fortunate for me.”

“The kind of work I do isn’t as fashionable anymore but I’ve always wanted to be a really, really good craftsman artist. I wanted to keep doing what I was doing.”

“Gordon saw the coming trend and changed,” Boyd said. “He came up with new concepts of glass art -- what to do and to sell to the public to graduate away from the traditional art glass. So, he was able to grow his business because of that change. We both got what we wanted long ago.”

Boyd and Huether have remained friends who respect each other’s work.

An American original

“Ken is an American original," Gordon Huether said. "He is an Old World craftsperson – the kind you don’t see much anymore. He stayed with classical glass art. Whenever someone is restoring a Victorian home or a B&B, I refer them to Ken.”

Heuther added, “When my daughter Erika was young, she created a pattern for a stained glass window that Ken made for her. It hangs in the office.”

Though he still does commission work Boyd jokes about “keeping” his best work for himself. Each year, since 2014, he has challenged himself to make “increasingly difficult stained glass windows for his own pleasure. He keeps these in his home and shares photos of them on his blog.

“People ask me where these stained glass windows will go,” Boyd said. “I don’t know. The important thing to me is that they have been done -- that they exist,” Boyd said. “Long after I am gone, they will still exist. They will be in someone’s possession.”

Finding inspiration

The “seed of inspiration” for Boyd’s musical stained glass series came from seeing two “quite old” stained glass windows in a Mill Valley antique store in 1979. One was a lyre and the other a lute.

“I snuck photos of them because they were so beautiful and talked to my mentor and friend Jerry at Gothic Glass,” Boyd said. “I asked him how I could do something like this and he advised me on how it could be done.”

Boyd reproduced the stained glass windows from the photos and sold them to an antique store for a “good price.” They were the first stained glass art he ever sold.

Two remarkable creations from this series are a violin window and a mandolin window.

“Music is as important as visual in a positive way. It puts you in a good place,” Boyd said. “I might add to my music stained glass series.”

Boyd also finds inspiration for his stained glass art from travel, especially from visiting old churches in Europe and photographing them.

“There are places in Europe that are magical,” he said.

“When I think of the amount of work and the amount of dedication and skill that went into the stained glass windows in old European churches I am astounded,” he said. “Imagine how they did so much and did it so well – there is no junk from that time – no wasted windows.”

“We're fortunate that they’ve survived,” he continued. “Of course, they’ve been restored many times, but still the glass is still there.”

The tradition of glasswork

Very little has changed in stained glass art over the centuries.

“Glass cutting is easier now,” Boyd said. “We have wonderful carbide cutters now that do a great job and kilns are now powered by electricity and not by wood, which means we can do precise work reliably. Believe it or not, that’s about it.”

“Glass is still the same, lead is still lead and putty is still putty," he added. "If I could transport myself back 800 years, I could jump back into making stained glass -- but I’d take my glass cutter with me and surprise everybody,” he said, laughing.

In the past, stained glass windows were done for practical reasons as well as for beauty. For centuries glass could only be “made a certain size” so leading together many small pieces of glass was a necessity.

There was another practical incentive for using stained glass.

“The reason those great churches had that glass was the changes in architectural style from Romanesque to Gothic,” Boyd said. “The churches were opened up with huge windows whereas before they had tiny slits in the walls. The design of Gothic allowed for much bigger windows and many more of them so that created the opportunity to fill them with the message of religion.”

Boyd begins his stained glass projects by fully sketching out the design.

“The fabrication, to me, is the fun part -- the dealing with colors and textures and materials of wood, metal, glass and paint,” Boyd said. “I get to use gold and silver and lead and copper and brass and some of the most beautiful glass made in the world by hand from Germany, France and the USA. To use those fabulous materials is a great pleasure.”

He also enjoys making his own tools and using the tools that once belonged to his grandfather. When his grandfather was only 15 years old, he bought a vise, which is a cherished tool these days in Boyd’s studio garage.

Inside the garage studio

There’s a friendly ambiance within Boyd’s studio garage that attracts other artists like his friend and neighbor Bill Mellberg, who works with wood, ceramics and glass.

Napa jewelry designer Sue F. Payne has been coming there for years.

“Ken delights in sharing his newest creation when I come to buy beads for my jewelry design. Of course, I’m always dazzled and have to add them to my collection,” Payne said. "His glass is exquisite and exciting. I’m proud to have his flame work beads be part of my designs.”

Boyd’s unique beads are a result of blending various metals with molten glass.

Questioned about the theater backdrops in his garage, Boyd said that he made them for the Dreamweaver’s Theater from 1995 to 2006. After that, he began making stage settings for local high school productions. He is currently working on stage backdrops for Napa High School’s upcoming performances of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Recently, Boyd’s desire to share what he sees as beautiful and amazing in the world has led him into travel writing.

To see more of his stained glass art, go to kenboydart.blogspot.com.