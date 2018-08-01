“It’s a tongue-in-cheek love letter to Napa Valley,” says Barry Martin, in talking about his new play, “The Tasting Room.” It has its world premiere this weekend at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa.
“The Tasting Room,” which opens on Friday, Aug. 3 and runs through Aug. 12, is set in present-day Napa. It’s the story of a small, family-run winery that can’t seem to catch a break. When Emily and Rebecca, sisters trying to keep the family business afloat, get some sudden news that a famous critic is stopping by to taste their wine, their rough-around-the-edges “wine educator” Tony Spiccoli wants to help, but instead creates a problem that could sink their hopes.
“The play talks about the old days compared to the modern era, the rise of marketing and image, and how wineries can be at the mercy of critics,” says Martin. “The wine business has made Napa famous, but it’s also a good target for those of us who like to have a little fun.”
Martin is known to Napa in many guises: actor, director, a voice of KVON and a former spokesman for the city, as well as the co-founder of Lucky Penny Productions. He’s also a playwright whose short scripts have been chosen in blind readings for production at Lucky Penny and in Santa Cruz.
Earlier this year, Lucky Penny audiences saw an early draft of “The Tasting Room” as a work in progress, and Martin said he incorporated feedback into the final, full-length play, which he describes as a “drawing room farce.”
Development of the play was made possible in part by a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley, he said.
Lucky Penny co-founder Taylor Bartolucci directs the work, in which Martin plays the problematic wine educator. Also in the cast are Danielle DeBow, Michael Scott Wells, Tim Setzer, and Michael Ross in the role of the influential wine critic Elbert Fleeman.
Kicking off a new pre-show entertainment program, Setzer will perform as god of wine Bacchus on the new lobby stage before each performance. Wine, along with beer, cocktails, soft drinks and snacks, will be available.
Tickets are available at www.luckypennynapa.com, or by phone at 707-266-6305. Any unreserved seats will be on sale at the theatre box office one hour before showtime.