Barry Martin's "The Tasting Room, A Napa Valley Comedy," returns by popular demand for two weekends, Aug. 9-18 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, Napa.
Martin's light-hearted, but insightful, look at the wine industry takes place in the tasting room of one small, old-time winery struggling to pay its bills and hold its own in a changed, competitive world.
Emily and Rebecca have inherited the family business and are trying to keep it afloat. They can't seem to get a break until they get word that the powerful, influential, and snooty wine critic Elbert Fleeman is planning to drop by.
Can they change his previously unfavorable views of their wines? Their hopes are high until their rough-around-the-edges “wine educator” Tony Spiccoli decides to help and creates a problem that could sink them.
Combining mystery and romance with comedy, "The Tasting Room" is also spot-on commentary about old Napa versus new Napa.
The cast features Taylor Bartolucci, Danielle DeBow, Barry Martin, Michael Scott Wells, Tim Setzer and Michael Ross.
“The wine business has made Napa famous, but it’s also a good target for those of us who like to have a little fun. It’s a tongue-in-cheek love letter to Napa Valley,” Martin said.
Visit luckypennynapa.com for online sales or call 707-266-6305 for tickets. The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.