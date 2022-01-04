The transformative art of Stephen Bruce

Both Stephen Bruce and the art he creates are forces of nature. Revealing the power and beauty of transformation, the Sacramento-born, Richmond-based artist and educator uses acid to etch sheets of copper into earth-toned abstract “paintings” that are evocative of the power and serenity of water, earth, and sky.

Like any compelling artist, Bruce combines his aesthetic sensibility with the practiced technical prowess to create works that provoke the viewer to rethink and reimagine what might otherwise have been left unnoticed. In this case, he shows how a malleable metal, when exposed to solutions as common as pickle juice or salad dressing, might interact to reveal beautiful and complex patterns of the patina.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

A perfect circle

Bruce was not always a full-time artist, but at age 47 he left his day job behind and struck out on his journey as a creator.

“Growing up, I was taught that to be an artist you needed to be able to draw a perfect circle,” he said. “But I couldn’t, so I never considered that as a possibility and headed down a very different path.”

He took a job at Lucky supermarket, rose quickly in the ranks, started a family, and settled into a routine. But the world of art and his desire to make art never stopped gnawing at him. Such a gnawing might have been left unheeded if not for an experience that he was unable to ignore.

“I was looking for a simple greeting card for a friend who was having a baby,” Bruce said. “But all the babies on the cards were white and my friends were Black — I eventually just bought one and colored in the faces with a colored pencil.”

From that experience Bruce launched an effort that attempted to connect Black artists with resources and networks to help them access new venues and customers, allowing for more exposure for them and greater access for those seeking such works.

Part of his assistance to the artists was showing their work at various art shows around the Bay Area and beyond. His participation in the process was transformative. Not only did the experience energize him, but it also exposed him to a community of creative souls who fed his growing realization that he needed to embrace his own artistic path.

At one of those shows, he met another California artist, Karen Hale.

Friends, mentors, and community

“His open, kind and friendly nature drew us to him immediately,” Hale said. “He wanted to develop his own art form and had done a lot of research. He was very earnest in his desire to grow his new idea of metal patination.”

Enthralled and charmed by Bruce’s “tenacity, enthusiasm and sheer joy of discovery,” Hale encouraged the budding artist to follow his instincts. She had few doubts that Bruce would succeed.

“Along my entire journey I have been fortunate to have met people who have become both friends and mentors,” Bruce said.

Another such person was Hale’s daughter, Dana Hale-Mounier, director of Pacific Fine Arts Festivals, who provided space at a 2006 festival for Bruce to showcase his art.

“By then I’d been working on my first small collection for a while,” he said. “Things were tough — both financially and also technically — and so I was really struggling to get them completed. I was tempted many times to just call it quits.”

Hale-Mounier made him a deal. He could have space at the show, paying for the venue only if he made over a certain threshold of sales.

“When he took the leap in creating his own artwork, we couldn’t have been happier to support him at our events,” she said.

He agreed and finished the pieces just before the first show opened. At that one he sold one piece; then within a couple of shows, he had exceeded the threshold by a significant margin.

“That was the moment when I thought, ‘Hey, I think I can really make this work,’” he said.

Even now, years later, Bruce continues to show his work at such festivals, including shows in the Napa Valley, where he enjoys engaging one-on-one, talking about art, and making new friends.

“Stephen’s spirit of adventure and curiosity is compelling in his art,” Hale-Mounier said. “Art enthusiasts simply viewing Stephen’s artwork will enjoy it. But if they take the time to go in deep, to learn the story of the piece, the secrets in the creation process (including pickle juice!), along with the bumps in his journey which inform his artistic hand — these components add to the artwork’s layers that make Stephen's pieces so interesting.”

Secrets of success

“It’s about trusting yourself and listening to that creative spirit inside you,” Bruce said. “It’s also about experimentation, curiosity, and asking questions.”

Hale-Mounier agrees.

“Stephen wasn’t afraid to experiment, and he wasn’t afraid to ask more experienced artists for honest feedback and for mentorship,” she said. “His ego did not get in the way of hearing what was being shared and from that taking what worked for him provided a taut trampoline from which he could jump.”

Today Bruce’s art can be found in numerous homes, collections, and museums around the world. His work has been featured in such popular movies as “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3,” “Horrible Bosses” and “The Social Network” and on TV shows such as “House,” “Law and Order,” “Criminal Minds,” “Californication,” “Big Bang Theory” and “The American Housewife,” where his modernistic wall hangings help provide a distinct ambiance.

“It’s great to see my work on the big screen,” he said, “but having the connection with individuals is really my biggest thrill.”

To that end, Bruce has created the Skidmore Project, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to help schoolchildren learn to notice and acknowledge their own creative spirit. Part of the project’s mission is also to show in practical terms that science and art can be accessible, useful, and not mutually exclusive. Bruce hopes the classes and seminars he presents at schools around the country will have a positive impact on young people’s lives.

“I want kids to understand that each of us has our own unique creative voice,” he said. “I want them to know that exploration and experimentation are life-long skills that provide possibilities — an avenue into viewing and even improving our world. Such a mindset can help solve some of our toughest problems, while at the same time revealing the unseen beauty that is often just under the surface.”