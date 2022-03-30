The treasure in Napa's backyard: di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art celebrates 25 years:

There’s a 25-year-old treasure in Napa’s backyard.

“Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is an oasis,” said Executive Director Kate Eilertsen, who has served in that capacity for a year and a half. “It combines natural beauty with a quirky, world-class art collection. That combination of art and nature is important to Napa Valley residents and out-of-town visitors. After all, you can only drink so much wine.”

The museum is celebrating its silver anniversary with special events throughout the year, from discussions with artists to the performing arts. The festivities climax with a 25th Anniversary Gala on Dec. 3. The happenings are updated on di Rosa’s website (www.dirosaart.org).

Di Rosa’s 217 acres of Carneros land was purchased in 1960 by Rene di Rosa and is now part of the Napa County Land Trust. Two galleries nestle in the landscape, with a sculpture meadow, olive grove and a 35-acre lake. This was the vision of Rene and his wife, artist Veronica di Rosa, who gifted the art collection, galleries and surrounding grounds to the public.

Originally named the di Rosa Preserve: Art & Nature, Rene and Veronica used the proceeds from selling adjacent vineyards to build a public “art park” in 1997. In 2017, the organization changed its name to the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.

“I hear so many people say they used to drive by and think it was another winery,” said Eilertsen. “The name change helps with the recognition that it’s a museum. We moved the big metallic orange sculpture, titled 'For Veronica,' by Mark di Suvero to the entrance to help identify us.”

What about the metal sheep that used to dot the hill?

Eilertsen laughed. “People love the sheep; they were done by Veronica di Rosa. We still have them. They’re on a hill in back now.

“Visitors are surprised by how much is here. People don’t realize there’s more than the gallery in front. We have many pieces by contemporary younger and regional artists. People are shocked by the large collection, including the sculpture garden.”

Those who have visited before but not recently, may be dismayed that the di Rosa private residence is no longer open to the public, having sustained smoke damage from the 2017 fires. The outdoor sculpture collection and other artworks from the former Residence Gallery were cleaned by conservation professionals.

“After it was cleaned, we moved the entire living room from the residence into Gallery 2, it’s the first thing you see.”

Eilertsen said it would be hard to name her favorite piece.

“Perhaps the ceramics,” she said. “I like the smaller pieces by Jim Melchert and those of Peter Voulkos. Also, I admire Stephen De Staebler’s work.”

“Our collection is eclectic. The current show is called 'Incorrect Museum,' and we’re proud it’s not traditional. Everyone experiences their own thoughts and ideas about the show and our museum.”

Rene di Rosa collected art from up-and-coming artists, some of whom have achieved international acclaim. The artists almost exclusively came from or lived in the Bay Area. A favorite quote of di Rosa’s describing his passion for local art was, “Divinely regional, superbly parochial, wondrously provincial - an absolute native glory.”

The museum has cautiously reopened after closing during the worst of the pandemic, with limited hours of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. or by appointment.

“Something I dream about is to be open seven days a week and hopefully we’ll get there,” Eilertsen said.

Admission is free to those under 17 years old, educators with school IDs and di Rosa members. General admission is $20 or $17 for seniors, military and students.

“We have membership at all levels from individual to patron circle,” explained Eilertsen. “Rene set up an endowment so the museum can continue to grow. We bring in theater, we have music and dance.”

The museum is available to rent for weddings, whether large, micro or elopements, and private events.

“The courtyard is a beautiful place for a wedding. We were showing the grounds often prior to COVID-19, when it became hard to book events. So far this year, though, I think we’ve shown it about 25 times. We’ll be hiring an event manager.”

“The greatest thing the di Rosas gave the area was making a preserve out of the land and collecting this art,” said Eilertsen. “They worked hard to make this a safe and quiet place while they collected all the art. As we wander, we are inspired.”

Engaging the community

Andrea Saenz is di Rosa’s deputy director and director of education and civic engagement.

“I help with strategic settings for education programs and that we’re hitting all our targets,” said Saenz, who has been with the museum since 2017. “We work with our community partners in Napa and Sonoma Counties, such as the Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley. I started as a classroom teacher 20 years ago.”

“We do lots of school groups and tours for any age. I’m very excited that we’re working with Lisa Lombardi from Browns Valley Elementary’s PTA to have students in all grades visit di Rosa.”

Saenz explained that there are also specific programs for children.

“For example, one of our Art Lit programs is for students in pre-K and Kindergarten and another for grades 1 and 2. Students read about art, look at art on a field trip here and discuss. The teacher is sent a book in advance for the pre-visit lesson with instructions to read it to the class and use the guided reading questions.”

“This program helps children think about reading, collecting art and literature. Their first exposure to art is through books. For upper grades, we have Art Outside where we look at outdoor sculptures, choices the artist made and how they relate to nature. Students in middle school and high school learn about the contemporary movement on their visit and discuss the context in their everyday lives.”

“Students love finding artwork they can identify with; artwork they can talk about and see themselves doing.”

As COVID presented challenges to the museum, educational classes were conducted via Zoom.

“COVID put on the brakes, and we revamped our school tours more than ever before. We look forward to getting back to levels where we have approximately 1,400 kids touring annually. We can do about 60 students a day," Saenz said.

“It also led us to our art at home series, Making Art. We make projects that use everything accessible to a child. It might be using simple supplies but with an interesting concept that they wouldn’t usually think about.”

The At Home tab on their website (www.dirosaart.org) also features video discussions with artists about what they do.

Saenz added, “We have local artists come in. It’s a way to open children’s eyes to a new way of thinking and the possibility of making things in new ways. Everyone approaches it from different perspectives. They listen to others’ views and develop relationship skills. It’s the symbiosis of art and nature you don’t hear everywhere.

“We’re always evaluating our tours and making sure we stay fresh. We add things as well, but while we’re still reopening, we’ll continue the familiar.”

When asked what students find the most fascinating, Saenz laughed and said, 'Rhinocar' by David Best.”

For those unfamiliar with Best’s work, "Rhinocar" is a 1976 Oldsmobile covered in found objects. Instead of a hubcap, there’s a clock. Odd items parade across the roof and sides; false teeth here, nuts and bolts there. The front of the vehicle is covered in, well, the head and torso of a rhino.

The di Rosa organization is committed to the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) movement.

“Staff is astute about DEI and feels good about it. There are introspective conversations with them. We have DEI training for our docents and volunteers are engaged in the program.”

Diversity and inclusion are internal and external parts of the educational components.

“We’re offering programs that are bilingual, which is helpful, especially to families at home making art projects. Depending on personnel availability, we may try Spanish Saturdays to engage the larger community. We’re growing our local indigenous partners program for which we received a grant from the Yerba Buena Center for Art.”

“Throughout our 25th year, we’re presenting different interdisciplinary programs,” said Saenz. “This is the second year we’ll have Shakespeare Napa Valley preforming. Napa Valley College has worked with us in the past. With Hugo Corro, our manager of education and civic E=engagement, we’re planning several musical and summer programs as well as talks by artists.”

Saenz concluded, “Di Rosa is a wonderful and special place that’s getting better than ever.”

The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. For more information call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.com.