The complex, hilarious, emotional catastrophe that is "August: Osage County" is coming to Yountville.

Valley Players and the town of Yountville will present the award-winning work by Tracy Letts March 10 through 26 at the Yountville Community Center.

When "August: Osage County" won the Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2008, Jay Reiner of the Associated Press wrote that the play “will lift you out of your seat with laughter one moment and stun you into silence the next.”

In deceptively simple scenes, the themes of the play range from the familial to the historical.

The story? A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets.

Add Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and play unflinchingly — and uproariously — exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family.

"August: Osage County," directed by June Alane Reif, features Marty Kassman, Anna Li, Randi Storm, Georgia Taylor, Nancy Heine, Dan Monez, Rhonda Bowen, Richard Pallaziol, Kira Tavakoli, Christina Julian, Craig Rekdahl, Michael Hunter and Scott Slagle.

The play is being produced by Valley Players with support of the town of Yountville and a Community Fund Grant from Arts Council Napa Valley.

Showtimes are March 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and March 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center.

"August: Osage County" is intended for mature audiences.

For tickets and more information, visit valley-players.com.

