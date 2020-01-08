The sometimes quirky and always upbeat style of Dirty Cello comes to The White Barn for one performance on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.
From China to Italy, and all over the U.S., Dirty Cello creates a high-energy take on blues and bluegrass. Led by crossover cellist, Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello is cello like you have never heard before. From down-home blues with a wailing cello to virtuosic stompin’ bluegrass, the band’s music is all over the map: funky, carnival, romantic, sexy, tangled, electric, and fiercely rhythmic.
The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com. For additional information, visit the website at thewhitebarn.org or call the box office at 707-987-8225. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits and arts organizations.