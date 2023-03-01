The popular musical “The World Goes ‘Round” opens Friday, March 10, at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center. The show features songs from the songwriting team of Kander and Ebb.

John Kander and Fred Ebb began writing music together in the early 1960s. One of their earliest compositions, “My Coloring Book,” was recorded by rising young star Barbra Streisand, and their first big show – “Flora the Red Menace” – featured the Broadway debut of Liza Minelli.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

As they developed their signature bold and sassy style, the pair went on to create the songs for some of the most memorable stage musicals of the modern era, including “Cabaret” and “Chicago,” as well as scoring the Liza Minelli Film “New York, New York." In the 1990s, they wrote the music for the hit “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Classic songs in “The World Goes ‘Round” include “Cabaret,” “Money, Money,” “New York, New York,” “Mr. Cellophane,” and “All That Jazz."

When the show debuted in 1991, the New York Times’ Frank Rich said “The World Goes ‘Round” was “an unexpected delight: a handsome, tasteful, snazzily staged outpouring of song and dance.”

Director Michael Ross says, “The show is written as a 'jukebox musical' — a compilation of their music with no storyline. I have set the story in a coffee shop and have embellished and rearranged the characters to include a barista, her boyfriend, a businessman, a housewife, a local B list celebrity and a school teacher, and these characters tell their stories through the music of Kander and Ebb.”

A talented cast from across the North Bay has been assembled including Beth Ellen Ethridge, Jeremy Kremer, Barbara McFadden, Tim Setzer, Nicole Stanley and Jenny Veilleux.

Ellen Patterson is the music director and Alexander Gomez is the choreographer.

“The World Goes ‘Round” opens March 10 and runs through March 26 with Friday and Saturday evening shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Thursday performances are at 7 p.m. and pay-what-you-san seats will be available.

Patrons may also purchase the new three-show bargain package, which includes a ticket for “The World Goes ‘Round,” “Silent Sky” and “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” for $99 or $89 for seniors, age 62 and up. This package and all tickets are available at www.luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305. Email info@luckypennynapa.com for more details.

Photos: Musical filled with Broadway hits brings theater back to Napa Valley College stage All Together Now! at Napa Valley College All Together Now! at Napa Valley College All Together Now! at Napa Valley College All Together Now! at Napa Valley College All Together Now! at Napa Valley College All Together Now! at Napa Valley College All Together Now! at Napa Valley College All Together Now! at Napa Valley College