The World of William T. Wiley: A look inside “Fort Phooey"

The artist William T. Wiley, who lived and worked in the Bay Area for 60 years, died in April of 2020. To commemorate his life, the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art has installed in Gallery 1 a selection of objects from his studio, which he called “Fort Phooey.”
Such an exhibit is particularly apt given that Renee di Rosa was a supporter of Wiley’s from early in his career. As a result, the museum has in its collection more than 100 of his pieces, outnumbering the collections of any other museum.
What will set this show apart from anything else done in the future, is the access granted to the di Rosa curators by Wiley’s widow to go into his studio and borrow various objects for the show. These are displayed to give viewers a sense of what Wiley’s studio was like.
The gallimaufry of photos, scraps of paper and wall hangings make tangible the inner life of this whimsical and playful man. It is an insight into the mind of an artist.
Kate Eilertson, di Rosa’s new director, and curator Twyla Ruby, took everything off of one wall of the studio and rehung everything in the gallery exactly as it was.
One of these objects is a bracket used to hold up a shelf, which has a metal curved “F” shape support. It is similar in script to the musical notation indicating “forte” or loud, or to the curved openings in the body of a cello or violin. The “F” shape is a recurring motif throughout Wiley’s work that you can see in many other pieces in the show.
He had 20 harmonicas strewn about the studio. He made didgeridoos from scratch. The one included in the show is partially made from a melted vinyl record. Wiley’s widow said that he would sit for hours listening to KPFA on the radio until he was inspired by something he heard on the radio.
They’ve included a radio tuned to KPFA in the show, next to a chair where viewers can sit and listen. (It isn’t easy listening as the reception in Carneros isn’t very good.) Also included are some of his books about Zen philosophy and his paintbrushes. There is a notebook filled with his notes, open to the page where it was when he died.
In the various obituaries published about him, including the one in the New York Times, writers mention his first and only one-man show in New York at the Museum of Modern Art in 1976. It was a do-it-yourself art seminar where viewers were invited to come in, sit on a pillow and make art. A guitar was made available so that visitors could strum, impromptu.
The exhibit was panned by the critics. They said it looked more like a kindergarten classroom than a gallery in one of the world’s most prestigious art museums. At the time the critics were looking for structure and form - “Minimalism” was the rage. Wiley’s exhibit was more experiential, inviting the viewer to participate, not just observe. It was too casual and not taken seriously.
The young Wiley was immediately put off and did not pursue the New York art world ever again. Afterward, he said to an interviewer with the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Art, “being in New York all the time, painting, without some other life form intermingling, wouldn’t seem real to me.” Such an attitude really sums up the difference between the paradigms of New York and Northern California.
The 1976 MOMA show was remembered at di Rosa through the murky description of something in storage. About 1,600 or so of di Rosa’s roughly 2,000 works of art are housed in a storage facility in Oakland, much of it not having been reliably cataloged. So when Ruby ordered something titled “Doughnation,” (a characteristically Wiley pun) from the storage facility, she thought she was getting a sculpture that had been wrapped up for protection.
When the package arrived at di Rosa and was unwrapped, it wasn’t a sculpture, but rather various documents from the MOMA show in 1976 - including photos of the gallery with the guitar on the floor. Also included, was one of the notebooks viewers were invited to draw in, which included Wiley’s own notes for the exhibit.
Most precious, however, was a note written to one of the curators at MOMA. Apparently, this woman removed one of the notebooks from the show, thinking that it was somehow inappropriate. When Wiley heard about this, he drafted a note requesting its return. In the note he is perfectly nice, and offers to give it to her when the show is over. The curators think the notebook in question is the one that was included in the package.
This note and the notebook are on display in the show under glass.
It is the photographs on the wall, however, that really give insight into what Wiley valued. One is of him on a motorcycle. There are multiple photographs of him holding different fish at different times, most of them the size of his arm. One is in a kitchen and in the others, he is in rain gear and you can see the bow of a boat and the rolling ocean behind him.
The largest photo is printed on a piece of paper with a poem by Michael Hannon underneath, who I would like to think was a fishing buddy of Wiley’s. Wiley holds a huge adult salmon that extends the width of the photo. The sky is overcast. The sea is gunmetal grey. It could be Bodega Bay. It could be Alaska. His look is coy, mischievous, and innocent all at the same time. It is dated 1995.
The poem below the photo is a dialogue between a salmon and a coyote where the salmon wonders why the coyote decided to go crazy and become human. This must have been the product of a lot of time spent together, philosophizing over beers in a boat. (To some, catching fish is beside the point. The actual point of fishing is coming to an understanding of life’s essential questions with a good friend, and the fish are just a byproduct.) I’d like to imagine Wiley was never happier than in that photo.
If Wiley surrounded himself with his fishing trophies in his studio where he was most vulnerable, it’s no wonder he didn’t care for the faux pretense and false intelligence of the New York art world. He would rather be out trolling for salmon than rubbing elbows with wealthy patrons and critics at the opening of one of his exhibitions. I have a feeling that it was such an orientation that made him so beloved.
He told that person from the Smithsonian that his idea of real life was “to go salmon fishing or deal with tree limbs.” Not, in a word, to chase the plaudits of a New York art critic.
It may be at di Rosa where he is best understood. The serendipitous contents of “Doughnation” as a reminder of the failed show in New York only underscores how di Rosa’s curators have embraced viewer participation in this exhibit. Colored chalk sits on a shelf and viewers are invited to draw on the gallery sign announcing the show. (The sign is psychedelic chaos as a result.)
At the far end of the gallery there is a table with cards, pipe cleaners, colored pencils, markers and popsicle sticks where viewers can make art for themselves in exactly the way that Wiley wanted viewers to make art at MOMA in 1976.
When I visited, a corkboard on the wall was covered in audience-created art, a crowdsourced collage. And outside on the terrace, they set up another art station with watercolors and thick paper on one table, and a stack of branches with wire ties on another. A viewer could be inspired by Georgia O’Keefe or Andy Goldsworthy and make their own art. (My impression of Goldsworthy looked like it was made by a drunk spider.)
"Fort Phooey: Wiley in the Studio" will be on display at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art until Oct. 31. Art supplies like the ones described here will next be available Oct. 23.
Di Rosa is open Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased at dirosaart.org.
