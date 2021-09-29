The World of William T. Wiley: A look inside “Fort Phooey"

This note and the notebook are on display in the show under glass.

It is the photographs on the wall, however, that really give insight into what Wiley valued. One is of him on a motorcycle. There are multiple photographs of him holding different fish at different times, most of them the size of his arm. One is in a kitchen and in the others, he is in rain gear and you can see the bow of a boat and the rolling ocean behind him.

The largest photo is printed on a piece of paper with a poem by Michael Hannon underneath, who I would like to think was a fishing buddy of Wiley’s. Wiley holds a huge adult salmon that extends the width of the photo. The sky is overcast. The sea is gunmetal grey. It could be Bodega Bay. It could be Alaska. His look is coy, mischievous, and innocent all at the same time. It is dated 1995.

The poem below the photo is a dialogue between a salmon and a coyote where the salmon wonders why the coyote decided to go crazy and become human. This must have been the product of a lot of time spent together, philosophizing over beers in a boat. (To some, catching fish is beside the point. The actual point of fishing is coming to an understanding of life’s essential questions with a good friend, and the fish are just a byproduct.) I’d like to imagine Wiley was never happier than in that photo.