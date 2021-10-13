Theater in Napa Valley: A murder mystery at Vintage and an Upstage festival of local playwrights

A murder mystery at Vintage High School

Vintage High School presents "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940" on Oct. 15 to 17 and Oct. 22 to 24.

John Bishop's 1980s murder-mystery farce revolves around a Broadway production team whose string of hits was disrupted by a masked villain, the Stage Door Slasher" who murdered three chorus girls.

Not to be defeated, the director, producer, composer, lyrist, and lead actors meet for a weekend in a secluded country house to workshop their new musical. Unbeknownst to them, the slasher has returned and set his sights on bumping off the entire production crew.

The whodunit, filled with slapstick and farce, stars Ken Lee, Talia Milos, Arrysa Sullivan, Tristan Rose-Stockwell, Noah Helfrich, Emma Ordonez-Enos, Abree Barrett, Ethan Alexander, Joey Rosburg, Ireland, Dylan Dempsey, Ruth Staley and Sam Nassiri.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Vintage High School Little Theater, 1375 Trower Ave. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults, and will be sold at the door.

