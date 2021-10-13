 Skip to main content
Theater in Napa Valley: A murder mystery at Vintage and an Upstage festival of local playwrights
Theater in Napa Valley: A murder mystery at Vintage and an Upstage festival of local playwrights

A murder mystery at Vintage High School

Vintage High School presents "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940" on Oct. 15 to 17 and Oct. 22 to 24.

John Bishop's 1980s murder-mystery farce revolves around a Broadway production team whose string of hits was disrupted by a masked villain, the Stage Door Slasher" who murdered three chorus girls.

Not to be defeated, the director, producer, composer, lyrist, and lead actors meet for a weekend in a secluded country house to workshop their new musical. Unbeknownst to them, the slasher has returned and set his sights on bumping off the entire production crew.

The whodunit, filled with slapstick and farce, stars Ken Lee, Talia Milos, Arrysa Sullivan, Tristan Rose-Stockwell, Noah Helfrich, Emma Ordonez-Enos, Abree Barrett, Ethan Alexander, Joey Rosburg, Ireland, Dylan Dempsey, Ruth Staley and Sam Nassiri.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Vintage High School Little Theater, 1375 Trower Ave. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults, and will be sold at the door. 

A Playwright Festival from Upstage Napa Valley

UpStage Napa Valley's first Playwright Festival will present nine short plays written by local playwrights on three weekends, Oct. 22 to 24, Oct. 29 to 31 and Nov. 5 to 7, at Grace Episcopal Church 1314 Spring Street in St. Helena. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Virtual tickets are also available.

Each weekend features different plays, followed by talkbacks with the cast, playwrights, directors will follow each play. Tickets are $20 each, and $50 for three nights, one for each weekend in the series.

Guest directors are Danielle Devitt and Dianna Grayer. 

Oct. 22, 23, 24

• "Dining In" by Michael Waterson.

A dog and cat whose owner is negligent, hilariously vie for food.

• "What’s It Worth? by Dorothea Standish

An elderly woman is pressured by her son to sell the family home.

• "Tengo Sed" by Tom Diggs

Tengo Sed addresses the plight of immigrants crossing the desert into the US from Mexico and those who illegally aid them with food and water.

Oct. 29, 30, 31

• "Pushing Boulders" by Karen Pinomaki

A zany comedic spoof on a job interview that goes awry.

• "The Cabin" by Alli Williams

A Steven King-like thriller with a woman isolating during the pandemic alone in a remote area.

• "Pictures Don’t Lie" by Dianna Grayer

A conversation between two Black professionals about the storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

Nov. 5, 6, 7: 

• "Ever After" by Michael Waterson

A comedic therapy session with marriage counselor Mother Goose and a princess demanding a divorce from a frog.

• "Absolution" by Michael Waterson

A tale of a priest and an angry confessor with a shocking secret.

• "Peace, Love and Understanding" by Traci Dutton

Two very different recipients are getting a COVID shot at a vaccinations site.

Sponsors are the city of St. Helena, Napa Valley Arts Council and Bergin Screen Printing and Etching.

Following protocol mandated by their company and Grace Episcopal Church, actors will be performing outdoors on the Labyrinth or indoors with safety measures in place. Masks are required of all audience members during the performance and proof of vaccination shown upon entry at the door.

Virtual tickets and tickets for live performances will be for sale at the Upstage Napa Valley booth at the St. Helena Harvest Festival on Oct. 16 and online at Upstagenapavalley.org. Call 707-341-3278 for will call.

