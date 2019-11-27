In the wake of a week of intense Big Game rivalry, Napa and Vintage drama students could be found collaborating during technical rehearsals.
The Napa High advanced drama class recently performed their fall play, “Shuddersome: Tales of Poe”, an adaptation of stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe written by Lindsay Price. The class has been working on this play since the beginning of the school year.
Poe is known for his mysterious and dark short stories, and he was the first American writer to make a living off of writing short stories. In “Shuddersome,” each scene includes Shudders; the Shudders are considered to be background noises, or voices heard in the characters’ minds, that function as a Greek chorus.
Because all of the scenes in Shuddersome have many named characters and plenty of Shudders, all of the drama students were preoccupied. Some students had to be in every scene, so there weren’t enough Napa High drama students to be a part of the stage crew.
As well as Napa who performed their play recently, so did Vintage High. They recently performed “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie. The Napa Theatre Arts teacher/director, Patty Profitt, went to see Vintage’s play. As she watched, she was impressed by how many stagehands the Vintage drama program had. Knowing that her play was coming up, Profitt asked Vintage drama teacher Frank Varni if he would help recruit stagehands from his program. Fortunately, he was able to send over 10 Vintage students to assist in Napa’s play.
For tech week, Vintage students came to rehearsal every day and helped Shuddersome come together, from behind the scenes. For the first time in recent NHS Theatre Arts Program history, there was a student assistant stage manager- and she was from another school. The Vintage students helped with makeup, hair, prop organization, set build/design, and scene changes.
The neatest thing about this collaboration, however, is that the students from both schools were able to bond with each other and get to know each other. Before each show, if you were to walk backstage, you’d see all the students all laughing and joking around together.
Theater unites students. Theater brings unlikely friends together.
Thank you to Vintage High school students Vince Connell, Emma Hall, Sam Rogers, Bella Souza Puenta, Sarina Temple, Vanessa Rea, Olivia Tindall, Jayden Lopez, Michelle Morales, and Emma Enos for taking the time to help out NHS! Napa High cast and crew included Martin Arriaga, Adam Baker, Will Barsotti-Flanders, Ruby Campbell, Cianna Clay, Desra Dervin, Rileigh Erickson, Erin Fleming, Maddy Jones, Isaiah Newton, Alicia Peralta, Lydia Philips, Aiden Reaka, Rylind Richmond, Richard Rodriguez, Cheyanne Vieau, Melinda Durward, and Brandon Montelongo.