These TV shows are changing the way we see immigrants, a new study finds

For Nico Santos, who plays sales associate Mateo Liwanag on "Superstore," that perception — especially of the immigrants who have entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas — matters.

"For me, as a Filipino immigrant, I know — a lot of members of my family, or close friends, people in my immediate circle — we all know somebody who is undocumented. It's part of the immigrant experience," Santos told The Times.

"If you're an immigrant, you're going to know somebody who's undocumented, whether it's you personally, somebody in your own family, a close friend or a friend of a friend," Santos said. "It's just part of how we come to be."

The more often people watched shows featuring immigrant characters, the report found, the more they agreed that the U.S. should welcome more immigrants.

"Orange Is the New Black" viewers were more likely to become active on social media, letting their friends and followers know that they stood with immigrants in their communities.

Those who watched "Madam Secretary" became more likely to attend a rally and go to community events to support immigrants.