The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Arts’ hosts a Third Thursday gathering offering drinks, music, and art-related activities from 5-8 p.m. on July 19.
Drop-ins are welcome.
This month’s event includes a sew-in project with "Be Not Still" artist Lexa Walsh. Walsh will lead a discussion of critical texts and ideas while embroidering an oversized sampler. Supplies will be provided and no experience is necessary, other than a willingness to sew and chat.
DJ Pete who will play a mix of reggae, rock, surf, and Latin tunes while local bands Clarksburg and High Sunn, and Tarascas Paleteria will bring their popsicle cart of refreshing treats. Beer sponsor Fort Point Beer Company will pour tastings.
Admission is $5 and free for members. All ages are welcome.
di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. For details, visit www.dirosaart.org or call 226-5991.