Josef Landau is a 12-year-old Jewish boy living in Germany in 1938. Isabelle Fernandez is also 12, but she lives in Cuba in 1994. Mahmoud Bishara, 12, lives in Aleppo, Syria, in 2015.
What these three young people from different times and places have in common is that they all become refugees, forced to flee on perilous journey filled with dangers, fear, hostility, and the pain of losing all that is familiar -- their home.
As immigration headlines dominate the news, few of us really know what is it like to run for you life from war, starvation, or a government trying to annihilate your people. Author Alan Gratz imagines and recreates in “Refugee,” the young adult novel and New York Times bestseller that is the choice for this year’s Napa Reads program.
This is the 16th year that Napa County Reads program, created by educators and residents, have chosen a book for elementary and middle school students to read. They also invite the community to join students in reading the book is a countywide “Book Club.” The program culminates with a visit from the author to Napa for school site visits and a community event.
Gratz, who lives in North Carolina, will travel in Napa to talk to students on Feb. 11. That evening, he will be at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville for a public event that begins with a 6 p.m. reception for which students from Vintage and St. Helena high school culinary classes will be preparing hors d’oeuvres from the countries represented in “Refugee.” The Napa High choir students will sing songs from Cuba, Germany and Syria, and student art work inspired by "Refugee" will be on display.
Barry Martin, a Napa radio personality and co-founder of Lucky Penny Productions, will interview Gratz and moderate a question-and-answer session from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Other speakers will discuss their experiences as refugees as well. Tickets are free for students and $20 for adults and can be reserved at tinyurl.com/ncreads2019.
"I think we picked a home run this year," said Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools and a founder of Napa County Reads. Nemko said the search for a book begins with recommendations, which different committee members read. "Each one who read 'Refugee' came back to the committee and said, 'This is it.'"
The book, which follows the harrowing journeys of the three families has been described as "unflinching" (New York Times), "poignant" (Entertainment Weekly), "timely" (People magazine) and "nothing short of brilliant" (Kirkus Reviews).
For Josef, the ordeal begins when his father is sent to the Dachau concentration camp for the crime of practicing law, which has been forbidden for Jews in Nazi Germany. Aaron Ladau is released, but with a warning: He has 14 days to leave Germany. Countries are closing their doors to Jews desperate to escape, but the Landau family secures passage on the MS St. Louis, bound for Cuba where they have been told they will be admitted to live. When they arrive, however, the government changes its mind and the ship has to return to Europe and Josef and his family are sent to France, not long before World War II begins, and France falls to a German invasion.
Cuba is in a different kind of crisis in 1994. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the aid that supported the Communist island has ceased and the people are facing starvation. Finally, dictator Fidel Castro tells Cubans they are free to leave if they wish, and Isabelle sells her trumpet to help her family get a place on a neighbor's makeshift, home-made boat that will try to make it through swells, storms and shark-infested waters to Miami 90 miles away.
In Aleppo, Syria in 2015, the country is enduring a civil war as rebels try to remove their dictator Bashar al-Assad. Mahmoud's comfortable life has been turned into a nightmare, and his friends have died in airstrikes. After a bomb destroys the apartment building where he lives, his father, an engineer, decides enough is enough. Mahmoud, his younger brother, baby sister and his parents set out for the border of Turkey; their goal is to try to find their way to Germany where they know refugees are being accepted.
After their car is destroyed, they travel by any means they can -- walking, taking buses and crowding into trains. They are robbed and cheated, and when they finally do get passage on a boat to Greece, for which they pay dearly, it turns out a rubber craft and gives out in the ocean, Mahmoud finds himself desperately trying to find someone to take care of his baby sister as his family tries to survive a night in the sea.
Despite their ordeals, the families also find people willing to help them. And all three children find themselves grappling with hostility and hatred and the question: is it better to be invisible?
Grantz said that, although his characters are fictional, their experiences are based on true stories. He is donating a portion of the proceeds from book sales to UNICEF to support their efforts to help refugee children, living lives like his characters.
Nemko said that Community Projects, Inc. of Napa donated $1,500 to purchase books for students. "Refugee" is also available at Napa Bookmine and Copperfield's Books.
"Through their stories, and the dangers they faced in fleeing their home countries, our students will see how much they have in common with the refugees of today, who are still trying to escape poverty and oppression," she said. "It's a tale as old as time."