Three married couples, all of whom sing, will share the stage when the Jarvis Conservatory presents It's a Grand Night for Singers on March 2 at 7 p.m.
In honor of upcoming St. Patrick's Day, the program will open with William O'Neill singing Thomas Moore's well-loved classic "The Last Rose of Summer" followed by John Ilyin singing "The Rocky Road to Dublin."
Next on the program will be two arias from Italian opera: Karen Huff and David Huff singing the drinking duet from Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" with David also singing Leoncavallo's song "Mattinata," first made famous by Enrico Caruso.
Irish-born Esther Mulligan will present a vaudevillian Irish song from 1917, "Paddy McGinty's Goat," and the popular Scottish song "Caledonia," after which her husband John Ilyin returns with the Broadway classic "Being Alive" from Stephen Sondheim's "Company."
William O'Neill and Maureen O'Neill are next on the program. William will sing an aria based on a poem by Padraic Pearse, composed by Richard B. Evans from his "Irish oratorio" titled "Ireland's Poet-Patriots," which was most recently performed in the Washington National Cathedral. Maureen will share two solos from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "The Beautiful Game."
David Huff closes the program with another St. Patrick's Day tribute - the song "Ireland," with music by Maestro Evans and lyric by Marin County's Mark Cleary from their musical "Leprechaun."
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission, and music director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano.
It's a Grand Night for Singers continues the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jarvis Conservatory at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.
For details, visit the It's a Grand Night for Singers page on the Jarvis Conservatory website, jarvisconservatory.com.