Grammy award-winner Thomas Conlin will conduct a full symphony orchestra featuring three young tenors, who are garnering wide-spread acclaim on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Empress Theater in Vallejo.
"Three Tenors -- The Next Generation" features Pene Pati, Alex Boyer and Christopher Oglesby in a performance of Italian opera arias by Verdi, Ponchielli, Leoncavallo, Mascagni, Donizetti, including the popular “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini's "Turandot."
They have all performed on international stages including the San Francisco Opera House, Opéra National de Bordeaux and Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre.
Samoan native Pene Pati recently debuted with San Francisco Opera in Gounod’s "Roméo et Juliette," after which a headline in The Classical Voice, read: "Pene Pati steps in and brings down the house," followed by "Pati's voice is amazing, with shades of Pavarotti's ping and Bergonzi's lyricism."
Tenor Alex Boyer is gaining recognition for his large, potent sound and dramatic portrayals. The San Francisco Chronicle noted that his "Vesti la giubba" from Pagliacci "lacked nothing in the way of grit and vocal power.”
Christopher Oglesby was praised by the Washington Post for his "beautifully sensitive singing."
Conlin, a resident of Napa, has led performances at American and international opera and ballet companies and symphony orchestras on five continents. Recent seasons have included performances in Germany with the Philharmonisches Orchester Augsburg and the Baden-Badener Philharmonic, in Italy with Orchestra Sinfonica Siciliania, with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra in Rio de Janerio, the Cairo Symphony Orchestra in Egypt, the Calgary Philharmonic in Canada, the Toyko Chamber Orchestra, Flemish Chamber Orchestra in Belgium, and with Ireland's RTE Symphony Orchestra in Dublin.
Built in 1911 the Empress Theatre is a beautiful Beaux Arts style building. The 400 seat venue was upgraded in early 2019 with state of the art LED lighting and a new sound system was installed with large format flat-panel loudspeakers that ensures the sound is spread up to a six-octave range evenly throughout the theater.
Reserved seating is $70-$200 at empresstheatre.org/events/2020-02-01-three-tenors or call 707-552-2400.
Empress Theater is at 330 Virginia St., Vallejo.