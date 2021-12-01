'Tis the season to support local artists: Holiday art shows and sales in Napa Valley

At one time or another many of us have considered buying only things that are made or grown locally.

This holiday season, with its delays and uncertainties caused by supply chain woes, might be the perfect time to purchase Christmas gifts made by local artists.

This weekend is an excellent opportunity to shop locally and support local artists too.

Jessel Gallery is hosting the annual Handmade Holiday Extravaganza 2021 through Dec. 30 with an opening weekend celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We have Christmas," Miller said, leading a tour through the many rooms of the gallery, each filled with treasures to discover, filling tables set against a backdrop of the landscape paintings of the valley, for which the gallery is known. "This is a happy place this year, and we are so happy to be able to welcome people."

New this year is an ornaments room, filled with decorations, many of them vintage. A collection of teddy bears is also for sale. Works by well-known Napa Valley artists and crafters can also be found throughout the gallery.

Inside the Jessel Gallery Holiday Show, the participating artists include:

• Janis Adams: Fused glass and jewelry

• Marcia Garcia: Hand-made baskets

• Jessel Miller original acrylics, butterfly jackets, face masks, journals and prints

• Jeanette Monterio: Mixed media and found objects

• Diane Pope: Watercolor paintings on assorted gifts

• BJ Thrailkill: original oils, cigar boxes, painted rocks

• Frank Trozzo: Original oils, prints, cards

• Joan Tsudama: Holiday handmade treasures

• Joy West: Ice-dyed scarves and hand-made cards

• Patti Wessman: Fine glass

It is also possible to shop online or call the gallery at 707-257-2350. Gift-wrapping is available.

Pop-ups

Art Association Napa Valley artists will hold pop-up art shows and sales on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Jessel Gallery plus two other locations.

In the Jessel parking lot at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, you will find these artists and their works:

• Janis Adams, glass

• Regina Moraida, oils

• Theresa Legere, painter

• Jenny Emerson, oils

• John Comisky, photos

• Sunshine Moeschler, acrylics

• Gerda Shupe, wood

• Mary Ann Parker, textiles

• Frank Trozzo, oils

Drop by the Behrens Street Art Center, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, where these artists will have pop-ups:

• Diane Slade, acrylics

• Akemi Adams, ceramics

• Bill Mellberg, art glass

• Sharon Crary, textiles

Finally, at 1212 Peppergrass St., Napa, photographer Teri Sandison will have a show of her works titled "Sacred Sites and Ancient Wisdom."

Craft Fair at Feast it Forward

Feast it Forward is holding a free Holiday Artisan Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. The studio will be offering wine tasting specials from its 16 vintner collective partners.

Email katie@feastitforward.com for more details. Feast it Forward is at 1031 McKinstry St., Nap. More information is at feastitforward.com.

Nimbus Arts winter open house & art fair

Upvalley, the Nimbus Arts Arty Fair and Open House is on Dec. 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be art classes and free activities, demonstrations, and an artisan sale of ceramics, paintings, mosaics, and other works from Nimbus Arts artists.

Nimbus Arts is at 649 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-5278, www.nimbusarts.org.