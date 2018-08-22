Transcendence Theatre Company presents “Gala Celebration,” an outdoor musical spectacular on Sept. 7-9 at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.
The award-winning Transcendence Theatre Company, lauded by audiences and critics for its high-caliber series of Broadway-inspired concerts, closes its 2018 “Broadway Under the Stars” summer series with this gala, featuring veteran performers from Broadway and national touring productions,
Directed and choreographed by Jim Cooney, this outdoor performance will take audiences on an entertaining journey inspiring courage, renewal and optimism with a variety of musical genres and styles. Drawing from the values of Transcendence, “Gala Celebration” will explore the various stages of transformation and resolving to live the best life ever.
The vision, tone and theme of each “Broadway Under the Stars” musical concert are led in development by Transcendence Theatre Company Artistic Director Amy Miller and Creative Director Tony Gonzalez.
The “Broadway Under the Stars” experience includes pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. in the park’s vineyard and meadow. Audiences can enjoy musical entertainment before the main performance with homemade picnics or gourmet picnics purchased at nearby stores. At the venue, there are pre-show picnic options include a variety of food from local gourmet food trucks and vendors and fine wine representing eight Sonoma County wineries at each performance.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with live orchestration, music and dance performed under a star-filled sky in the Valley of the Moon.
General tickets are $45 to $50. Select tickets are $65 to $75; Premium tickets are $85 to $99. VIP tickets $139 to $150. Group tickets also available. Five dollars from every ticket sold is contributed for the support and maintenance of Jack London State Historic Park.
The house opens for seating 30 minutes before showtime. Parking is free. Purchase tickets at transcendencetheatre.org/single-tickets/ or by phone at 877-424-1414. More information is available at BestNightEver.org.