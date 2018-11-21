Transcendence Theatre Company, creators and producers of the award-winning “Broadway Under the Stars,” is bringing its annual presentation of “Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular” to Yountville.
Performances are Thursday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Napa Valley Center for the Arts at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive.
“People often come out to this who are not in the holiday mood and they leave filled with the holiday spirit. It is a beautiful way to launch into this time of year,” said Transcendence Theater Company co-executive director Stephan Stubbins.
Stubbins said the performance by the Sonoma County- based theater company celebrates the season with holiday favorites, “show stopping” dance numbers, Broadway show tunes and modern twists on familiar songs.
“Our shows are heartwarming and hilarious,” Stubbins said.
Some Transcendence Theatre Company alumni are returning for this performance, according to Stubbins. In addition, the cast will include many new faces from New York City and Los Angeles with Broadway and National Touring credits, which include “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Jersey Boys,” “Beautiful,” “Les Miserable,” “Kinky Boots,” “School Of Rock,” “Hair,” “Mary Poppins,” “Finding Neverland,” “Cabaret,” “White Christmas” and “Mama Mia!”
The theater company works to produce “fresh and re-imagined” shows for its audiences, so Stubbins didn’t want to “spoil surprises” by divulging secrets. But he gave a few hints. There will be different arrangements of songs that include a Rat Pack medley and Rudolph the Reindeer’s “glowing nose” will mix with Madonna’s song, “Glow.”
People who have attended other Transcendence performances describe them as “innovative and inspiring.”
“Transcendence performances are the best you’ll ever see. They capture the spirit of wine country,” said Yountville Chamber of Commerce operations and membership manager Jessica Penman.
Directed by Tony Gonzalez, he said the new and re-imagined 2018 “Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular” will offer a ‘delightful’ blend of song and dance.
Gonzalez said that the show will appeal to all ages with a variety of holiday entertainment from across the years including “The Judy Garland Christmas Show” (1963) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the classic animated television special based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.
“The inspiration for this seasonal musical revue of Broadway style song and dance is to capture the feeling one has laying underneath the Christmas tree,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a different perspective staring up to see the magical decoration in all its glory.”
“Enjoying the smell of evergreen and balsam wood, the sparkle of warm lights and the exciting dashes of bright colors from the ornaments—all the holiday decorations and familiar traditions warms our hearts and brings us home,” Gonzalez said.
“Each year when we decorate for the holidays, we unveil memories of family and friends and create a bit of magic for the future,” he said. “We want to build a holiday home through song and dance for our audiences.”
The dancers will bring a mix of ballroom, jazz, tap, lyrical and ‘old Broadway’ and some choreographic surprises, Gonzalez said. The musical program will include classic and popular holiday tunes and introduce some new songs and spin some familiar songs with holiday flair.
“Our audiences will be introduced to a new family this year. ‘The Whiners’ will be making their ‘Broadway Holiday Spectacular’ debut,” Gonzalez said. “Just wait to see how we turn their holiday upside down.”
Transcendence Theater Company is an award-winning, nonprofit arts organization composed of artists with professional experience from Broadway, film and television. It specializes in producing Broadway concerts in “distinctive” Sonoma and Napa locations. Since its inception in 2011, Transcendence Theater Company productions have been experienced by over 151,000 patrons and raised more than $440,000 for Jack London State Historic Park.
Ticket buyers for “Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular” can purchase general or special VIP experience tickets.
VIP tickets, at $129, include pre-show events beginning at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. shows. VIP events include live pre-show music, two glasses of premium California wines and a selection of artisan hors d’oeuvres.
General admission tickets are $39-$79. Ticket prices are determined by theater seating location. There is a $5 processing fee per ticket.
Napa Valley Center for the Arts at Lincoln Theater concession stands, self-parking and valet parking accept cash only.
Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayHolidayShow.com
For more information call 877-424-1414 ext. 1 or visit transcendencetheater.org