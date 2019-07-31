The award-winning Transcendence Theatre Company presents "Those Dancin’ Feet," the third of its 2019 “Broadway Under the Stars" summer series of main stage musical productions. Starring Broadway and national touring professionals, "Those Dancin’ Feet" is presented with weekend performances from Aug. 9-25 at the open-air venue of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen.
A showcase of movement and rhythm, paired with show-stopping vocals, its themes are expressed through the variety of dance styles and a musical program featuring popular music, Broadway and classics from the American songbook.
Directed and choreographed by Roy Lightner, this musical revue will features a multi-narrative story as it follows three couples who journey through unexpected steps in their relationships discovering who leads, who follows and how to face the music and dance.
The “Broadway Under the Stars” experience includes pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. in the park’s sprawling vineyard and meadow. Audiences can enjoy musical entertainment before the main performance with homemade picnics or gourmet picnics purchased at nearby stores. At the venue pre-show picnic options include a variety of food from local gourmet food trucks and vendors and fine wine representing eight Sonoma County wineries at each performance.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with live orchestration, music and dance performed by Broadway professionals under a star filled sky in the Valley of the Moon.
Tickets are $49 to $154, and $5 from every ticket sold is contributed for the support and maintenance of Jack London State Historic Park. For information, call 877-424-1414 or go to transcendencetheatre.org/those-dancin-feet/