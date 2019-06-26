Unleash your child’s imagination at The Vallejo Community Arts Foundation 18th annual summer arts camp July 8-19.
Partnering with Visions of the Wild Festival sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service, this year’s camp theme, "Transforming Fire," invites children ages 7-14 to discover the world around them for creative inspiration. Children will learn about fire, its beauty and danger, and learn about fire prevention and how protecting the environment prevents fires.
Grouped by age, campers are presented with a variety of media as they build skills in drawing, painting, robotics, mosaics, silk screen, lino cut prints, alcohol inks, collage, clay photography, acting and music. Special field trips will take place including a visit to Mare Island Studios, a work and gallery space for 19 artists.
Camper artwork is featured in a show at the end of the camp session before it is moved to Vallejo City Hall for an exhibition and a reception to honor student artists. The camp culminates in a performance at the Empress Theatre.
Steve Dunsky from the U. S. Forest Service was the organizer of the Visions of the Wild Festivals in 2014. He has written and directed films and videos for more than 25 years. As a filmmaker for the U.S. Forest Service, his projects cover a wide range of conservation issues.
Along with his wife Ann, he has produced the award-winning feature documentaries "The Greatest Good," "Butterflies & Bulldozers" and "Green Fire."
Dunksy said, “The camp is a re-branding of sorts for forest fires — and yes, also preventing fires — that’s the foundation of the Camp’s theme, Transforming Fire, in conjunction with celebrating Smoky Bear’s 50th birthday.”
To register for camp, visit the VCAF website at vallejoarts.org, email RenayConlin@vallejoarts.org or call 707-567-1231.