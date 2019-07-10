Lucky Penny presents Two Gypsy Kisses performing a Bastille Day concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.
For more than a decade, Two Gypsy Kisses (Deux Bisous Gitans) has been delighting Bay Area audiences with their authentic, soulful styling of popular European café music. Tenor Michael Van Why sings the timeless, sentimental melodies of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel and others, accompanied by accordionist Sheri Mignano.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22.50 for seniors and $20 for students. Buy tickets at www.luckypennynapa.com or call 266-6305.
Learn more about Two Gypsy Kisses at EuroCafeMusic.com.
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way in Napa.