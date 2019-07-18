An enigma is a riddle, but once deciphered, it can be a interesting story. And so it is with the wine called Enigma, which has a fascinating connection between Israel’s pioneering Margalit Winery and a Napa Valley Bordeaux blend.
The story begins in 2011, when Yair Margalit, the founder of Margalit Winery, arrived in Napa to update the third edition of his books, “Concepts in Wine Chemistry” and “Concepts in Wine Technology.”
At the same time, the innovative Israeli winemaker decided to produce a Napa version of Enigma, a wine he had been making since 2003 at his winery 30 miles north of Tel Aviv on Israel’s Mediterranean coast.
“Besides working on updating my books,” he recalls, “I decided to make Enigma in Napa, meaning that I used my knowledge and style with Napa grapes.”
As Margalit explains, the Cabernet Sauvignon grapes used in the wine came from Napa’s Hagafen Cellars, owned by his good friend, Ernie Weir, while the Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc, Enigma’s two other varieties, came from a vineyard owned by Margalit’s publisher in the hills between Napa and Sonoma.
The wine, Margalit explains, was made by “the family at Hagafen Cellars and eventually shipped to Israel.”
At the same time, Margalit’s son, Asaf, who is also a winemaker, was producing Enigma at the Margalit Winery back in Israel.
“It’s very interesting,” Margalit said, “because it’s our style, but the flavor is from Napa.”
The Israeli version of Enigma is mostly Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot a small amount of Cabernet Franc and, in the last few years, also a small percentage of Petit Verdot.
“What I like about the Napa Enigma,” says Asaf, “is that it has the thumb print of Margalit but a bit of minty flavor, which is quite common in Napa.”
In tasting the two wines, I experienced their unique qualities. I found the Israeli Enigma to be bold and intense with a pleasing floral aroma. There were nice flavors of berries and currants, along with cinnamon and pepper.
Meanwhile, the Napa Enigma seemed more subtle than its Israeli version. It had a very pronounced and delightful fruity aroma, and besides some nice cinnamon, it introduced the rich flavor of pure, sweet cherries, which made me wonder whether this could be related to the “minty” flavor mentioned by Asaf. Whatever the case, the flavor reminded me of many happy drives through Gilroy, where I’ve stopped to buy fresh cherries.
Asaf Margalit studied food science at the Hebrew University and winemaking with his father – someone he calls “one of the best wine teachers in the world.”
The elder Margalit earned his B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the Israel Institute of Technology (The Technion), and spent his first sabbatical in the UC Davis chemistry department between 1977 and 1978.
That, of course, was a fortuitous visit because it prompted him to change course and make winemaking “chapter two in my professional life.”
“It happened in 1977,” he said. “The road to the chemistry department goes nearby the enology department, and I was curious to know what was going on there.
“I went to many wine lectures and fell in love with the subject. For a chemist, it is very easy to jump into, so I decided that I am in.”
Once back in Israel, Margalit started to make wine in 1982, but he only gave it away to friends. He decided to go commercial in 1991, once he was “convinced that the wine is good enough.”
“At that time,” he points out, “the wine industry in Israel was dominated by a small number of large wineries.
“We were the first small winery in Israel, and now we have over 300 of them. It was a new movement, which is very popular in Israel. The industry is really growing — like Napa in the ‘60s and ‘70s.”
Over the years, Margalit has returned to UC Davis and written two textbooks in wine production for students and professional winemakers, published in 1997 and 2004. He also wrote a book for non-professionals, “Small Winery Operations,” published in 1986.
The Margalit Winery produces about 30,000 bottles of wine a year from three vineyards.
The largest vineyard is in the Galilee in the cooler north at 2,500 feet above sea level, while its two other vineyards are located on the coast, closer to the winery in the villages of Binyamina and Zichron-Yaakov.
The latter location is where Israel’s wine industry began in the 19th century.
The mountain vineyard is planted with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot and a bit of Petit Syrah. The second vineyard, just half a mile from the winery, grows Cabernet Franc, while the third vineyard, about five miles from the winery, grows red varieties: Grenache, Mourvedre, and Syrah, as well as three white varieties — Riesling, Chardonnay and a mutational variety, which Yair calls Margalit Blanc, developed from Cabernet Franc.
The Chardonnay is blended with the Margalit Blanc into a generic wine called “Optima.”
As Margalit pointed out, what is unique about Margalit’s vineyards is that no irrigation or fertilization is used — rare in Israel because the country has no rain during the summer months, beginning as early as March.
Margalit explains that this process allows the vines to balance both the yield of the grapes and their size.
“At the end,” he said, “we find that it gives us better results when we compare it to other vineyards around us.”
The winery also completely avoids pressing the wine, using only free-run. “We find that it doesn’t hurt the quality,” Margalit said.
Asaf Margalit compares the appearance of so many quality wineries in Israel, both large and boutique, to similarities in the country’s extraordinary high-tech sector.
“We think fast,” he said. “We think out of the box, we learn fast, we adapt … At the end, when you see how good the Israeli wines are, it’s almost a miracle.”