“Triggering” is a word we’ve heard a lot lately. The recent Kavanaugh hearings were triggering to sexual assault victims. Last week’s senseless and horrific Thousand Oaks shooting was triggering to victims of other senseless and horrific acts of gun violence. The smoke from the Butte County Camp Fire that blanketed the Bay Area over the weekend was triggering to residents of Napa and Sonoma Counties, who are still healing from last year’s fires.
And maybe the smoke was part of it. Director and Bay Area chef Tyler Florence couldn’t have fathomed the irony that his film “Uncrushable,” which tells the story of resilience throughout Napa and Sonoma in the aftermath of the fires, would screen at the Napa Valley Film Festival while thousands of people to the north and south of us were going through those exact same horrors, fleeing their homes with just the clothes on their backs and returning days later to a pile of ash.
But the problem with a trigger is that you don’t know it exists until it rears its ugly head. Going into Florence’s film, shown at the Napa Valley Film Festival, I wasn’t worried that it would be too difficult to watch. It had been a year. I had seen these scenes all before. As a writer, I had penned countless stories about victims and their plans to rebuild. Even as it happened, I had remained surprisingly composed, throwing my efforts into helping my family get through the hardest thing they have ever had to go through. My mantra was, “We’re all safe; that’s all that matters.”
And yet, not even two minutes into “Uncrushable,” I lost it.
Through the scenes and the stories, everything came flooding back: the late-night call that there was a fire on Atlas Peak, rushing down Silverado Trail to help my in-laws evacuate their home, the sight of the ridgeline on fire, the chaos of grabbing anything we could in a few minutes while a first-responder drove by with a megaphone, urging us to leave immediately, another call from a friend a few hours later stating that the house was gone, the news broadcast in front of it the following day that confirmed it, the shock from seeing the destruction for the first time with my own eyes, realizing that there was almost nothing to salvage and that decades of memories were gone, the month-long search for the cat that was finally, thankfully, found alive and the never-ending burden of stress that continues to plague my family today throughout the painfully slow and costly rebuilding process.
Documentaries are supposed to be powerful. I wouldn’t want Florence to feel bad about this, but for me, this film was triggering. My family’s story was not the same, or in some cases as devastating, as those recounted in the movie, but in many ways it was. I sat there silently crying throughout 70 minutes that felt like forever, caught in a sudden, suffocating moment of grief, and fighting the urge to simply walk out — not because the film wasn’t good or moving (it obviously was), but because grief, while necessary for healing, is a terrible feeling, catching you at the most inconvenient moments.
We’re uncrushable, sure, but not untouchable.