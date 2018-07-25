Oxbow Public Market, along with Judd and Holly Finkelstein of Judd’s Hill Winery, present the eighth annual Uke-A-Palooza Polynesian evening at Oxbow Public Market from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 27.
The island-style evening of musical entertainmen includes a raffle to benefit Voices of Napa and a performance on the Oxbow River Deck by The Maikai Gents.
Uke-A-Palooza guests are encouraged to bring their own ukulele and perform.
Polynesian-themed specials will be offered by Oxbow merchants, and vintage beach and Polynesian clothing provided by Melissa Gruenhagen of Retro Diva will be for sale.
Admission to the family-friendly “Uke-A-Palooza at Oxbow” is free. For more information or to learn more about Oxbow Public Market, visit www.oxbowpublicmarket.com.