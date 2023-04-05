UpStage Napa Valley will present a preview play/read of Sarah Ruhl's "Stage Kiss" at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the St. Helena Public Library, followed by full performances April 20 through May 7 at Grace Episcopal Church.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The play/read, sponsored by the library, is free to the community. A wine and appetizer reception will precede the performance, beginning at 4:30 p.m. A donation of $15 for the reception, benefiting the UpStage Napa Valley community theater, is appreciated.

“Join us at the St. Helena Library for a free preview of scenes and songs from our upcoming play/musical 'Stage Kiss' by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl,” said UpStage director Sharie Renault. “Please come early to get a seat. We have new sound equipment and microphones, and will be arranging the seating so everyone can better see the performance. We appreciate the tremendous turnout for our February play/read 'The Last Romance,' and the community’s support.”

Performing in the April 13 "Stage Kiss" play/read are Russ Kladko, Shannon McDermott, Matt Holland, Barbara Barling, Carlet Langford and Jimmy Adams. Kladko, Barling, McDermott and Holland will sing "Some Enchanted Evening," and Kladko and McDermott will sing Noël Coward’s "You Were There."

The full-scale performances of "Stage Kiss" will be held April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, and May 5, 6 and 7. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m. The venue is Bourne Hall of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena. General admission is $30, groups larger than 10 are $20 per person, and students are $20.

“In 'Stage Kiss,' Sarah Ruel reveals all aspects of a play’s development,” Renault said. “It’s a comedy with music and dancing, yet delves deeper into what is play-acting and what is the actors’ real life. Not only is it a glimpse into what an actor goes through in auditions, rehearsals and choreography, but you also see how their lives evolve offstage.

"'Stage Kiss' asks us to consider what is real, both in love and art, when two estranged lovers are cast as romantic leads in a 1930s melodrama and the line between offstage and onstage begins to blur,” Renault added. "You can feel the heat in the roles when, 20 years later, they are back on stage together.”

Sarah Everson joins the UpStage cast of Kladko, McDermott, Holland, Barling, Langford and Adams for the full production.

Ruthanne Svenson composed the music for two of the songs, “Love Me Just Shy of Forever” and “No One Says Farewell.” The music accompanist is Terry Winn. Steven Miller of Napa Valley’s Steven Miller Designs designed the set.

Photo highlights: Tech rehearsal of Upstage Napa Valley's "Goldfish" Upstage Napa Valley cast in rehersal for Goldfish at St. Helena Presbyterian Church "Listing imperfections" in the Upstage Napa Valley production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish" Tech rehearsal of Upstage Napa Valley's production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish" Breaking up with mother in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish" Learning about "father" in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish" "Making a deal" in the Upstage Napa Valley production Kolenbach's "Goldfish" "Who drank my water" in the Upstage Napa Valley production of Kolenbach's "Goldfish"