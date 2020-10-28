Upstage Napa Valley Presents “Until the Flood”

Playwright Dael Orlandersmith interviewed 20 people after the Michael Brown shooting so she could better understand how people think, where they come from in their beliefs, and what evokes and ignites racism. It is composed so that each of the characters must uncover and come to terms with where racism lives within themselves.

Orlandersmith, explaining her goal for “Until the Flood,” said. “It is easy to make it Black and White, I want this to go beyond race. I want to go about what is human, inhuman, and humane. Race becomes so narrow. I want to look at people’s lives. This is a story. Not the story. I don’t want to speak for, I want to speak to. That’s my job as a theater person. Theater is supposed to be an exciting and dangerous place. There are theater pieces for entertainment, there are pieces to provoke thought. If I have added to the collective, I have done my job.”