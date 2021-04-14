Utility boxes become public art in downtown Napa

“Wherever I go, I love to see public art because it shows what the community embraces,” said artist Sue Conrad. “Art adds beauty and color to the landscape. It’s great to see local artists thriving.”

Conrad is one of 13 artists chosen to create designs for covers wrapping downtown Napa utility boxes. The public art project is sponsored by downtown property owners through the Property Based Improvement District (PBID) and the City of Napa.

Each of the utility box artwork designs is unique. Some seem to tell a story, others are landscapes or flowers, still others are abstract motifs. All are created by local artists.

“I’d describe my artwork as abstract painting inspired by nature,” said Conrad. “I’m inspired by what I see and try to impart the feeling I had at that moment. It might be the sunlight through the trees with the colors and forms that it takes. Not like a photo, but more the experience.”

Her impressions flow through the artwork, giving it movement. Observers feel the rustle of leaves or sense the fluttering of butterfly wings.

Sue stimulates her imagination on long hikes with her cocker spaniel, Auggie. She has time to absorb her surrounding, she said because, “Auggie likes to sniff everything.”