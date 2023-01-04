Valley Players announce full line-up of plays

The new year is looking bright for Valley Players who have announced full line-up of plays for 2023, thanks in part to the Yountville Community Center.

The Valley Players, which focus on presenting professional-quality, affordable theater, featuring roles for women over 40, was left without a venue by the closure of the Lincoln Theatre in Yountville. Both the Yountville Community Center and Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa have helped out by providing a space for shows.

First up is the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning dark comedy "August: Osage County" by Tracy Letts. The story? A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. The play unflinchingly —and uproariously — exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family. It plays March 10 through 26 at the Yountville Community Center.

The Summer Staged Reading Series beginning in May at Congregation Beth Shalom will reprise last summer's "Shiva in the Garden of Eden" by Daphne White.

Also in the works are plans to present "more afternoons of entertainment with readings of brand-new original works by budding playwrights at various locations in Napa County." They are currently accepting submissions of unproduced, original one-act and full-length plays for this series. The deadline to submit is March 10, 2023.

Rounding out the 2023 season is "Men on Boats" by Jaclyn Backhaus. It's the "true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River." It plays Oct. 13 through 29 at the Yountville Community Center.

Valley players will also be hosting "ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence," an annual nationwide reading of new 10-minute plays written by teens confronting gun violence. The best scripts are performed simultaneously at 200 theaters around the country on Nov. 6. In Napa, the staged readings will be performed by Napa County teens and directed by Valley Players directors.

In addition, in February and April the popular adult acting classes return to the Yountville Community Center. Giving a chance for novices to explore and experienced pros to hone their skills, these seven-week sessions are led by experienced thespians June Alane Reif and Richard Pallaziol, who between them have 80 years of theatrical experience and have worked on more than 500 shows.

To learn more, visit valley-players.com or email valley.players.napa@gmail.com.