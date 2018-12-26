My wife and I recently saw a movie titled “At Eternity’s Gate.” The film, which was directed by Julian Schnabel, was about Vincent van Gogh. It focused on two periods in the artist’s life: first, when he left Paris and moved to Arles in the south of France where he roomed with fellow painter, Paul Gaugin; second, when he stayed at a hospital at Arles and was later transferred to an asylum in nearby Saint-Rémy.
The movie starred Willem Dafoe, who played Van Gogh, and Oscar Isaac, who played Gaugin. It was apparent that each actor had been selected because of his resemblance to the artist he portrayed. This was not the first movie or documentary made about Vincent van Gogh, nor will it be the last because of the artist’s extraordinary paintings, tragic life story, and the questionable circumstances surrounding his death.
In the mid-1950s, I saw another film about Van Gogh titled “Lust for Life.” It starred Kirk Douglas as Van Gogh and Anthony Quinn as Gaugin. Again, each actor appeared to have been selected because of his resemblance to the painter portrayed. This article compares the two movies and comments on Van Gogh, the man, and his artistic legacy.
The Movies
After watching “At Eternity’s Gate,” I concluded it was a noble, but flawed, effort, although favorably reviewed by most critics. I say noble, because Van Gogh’s life was a tragedy of Greek proportions. As such, each retelling on film becomes an act of discovery and, therefore, a worthy effort. I say flawed because I found the director’s use of visual and auditory effects, intended to be suggestive of Van Gogh’s troubled state of mind, more jarring than revelatory.
Specifically, I objected to the jerky camera work in the opening scene and the discordant piano music that punctuated the musical score.
While Dafoe’ and Isaac’s performances were credible, the actors were handicapped by the script, parts of which appeared to have been lifted from the text of letters written by Van Gogh and Gaugin. While these brief monologues provided valuable insights, they were inconsistent with the live action scenes of which they were a part.
Transferring prose to the screen, no matter how well written the original, is difficult because film is its own medium with its own requirements and limitations which the scriptwriter ignores at his or her peril. The monologues were used to differentiate the painting philosophies of the two artists.
While Van Gogh looked to his external surroundings for inspiration, Gaugin believed the artist should look within and paint his emotional response to things of this world. As Van Gogh’s painting evolved, it increasingly expressed his inner vision much as Gaugin had encouraged him to do. Van Gogh acknowledged this when he said: “I am my paintings.” As one biographer remarked: “To see Van Gogh’s paintings is to see the man.” It is this human dimension that makes his paintings timeless.
Despite my reservations, “At Eternity’s Gate” is worth seeing because it successfully communicates Van Gogh’s conflicted sense of alienation and compassion. In this regard, the movie is more successful than “Lust for Life,” which was based upon Irving Stone’s 1930’s novel by that name.
Consistent with the practice at the time, studio stars Kirk Douglas and Anthony Quinn who largely played themselves and, therefore, come across as modern Americans in period costume rather than 19th century European artists. With a change of costume, Douglas’ Van Gogh could easily have passed for Spartacus in another one of his roles. Yet, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Douglas for Best Actor and awarded Quinn the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
In expressing these opinions, I must admit to certain prejudices. For the most part, I often find the dialogue in older movies wooden and unconvincing because of their theatricality and “ping pong” banter in which the actors, dressed in their best studio personas, simply mouth the script to the accompaniment of an overblown musical score.
I find this especially true of the so-called classics that were filmed before the introduction of method acting when actors were still emoting as if on stage and the movies were typically filmed on the studio lot without the benefit of computer graphics.
As one might expect, “Lust for Life” suffers from many of these shortcomings and does not stand up well, in spite of its recognition by the Academy.
The Man
Some months before seeing “At Eternity’s Gate,” I had written an essay on Vincent Van Gogh, which explains why I believe Vincent van Gogh is the greatest painter of all time.
I based my opinion on Van Gogh’s poetic spirit, which enabled him to transfer his raw emotion directly onto the canvas as if squeezed from a tube. I defined the poetic spirit as “a romantic way of looking at the world that interprets life’s experiences in a coherent, meaningful, and therefore more memorable way by seeing the miraculous in small things and everyday events.”
The poetic spirit doesn’t just see; it feels. I believe Vincent van Gogh is the best example of this spirit at work in the visual arts. As a consequence, he sets a high bar for anyone telling his story.
Van Gogh was not attempting to create “great art,” as now certified by the art-investment houses of New York. Instead, he was a deeply religious man who wanted to bear witness to the miraculous he found in everyday things and places, such as a pair of old shoes, a vase full of sunflowers, a wheat field, and the night sky. Ray Bradbury, the American fantasy and science fiction writer, got it right when one of the characters in “The Martian Chronicles” said of art: “Science is the investigation of a miracle we can never explain, and art is an interpretation of that miracle.”
Van Gogh was an interpreter of miracles that less sensitive souls fail to see. Anyone who has closely examined his paintings can only marvel at their brushwork and use of color. Van Gogh’s greatness does not lie in his exceptional technique but rather in the sharing of his intimate feelings as a man who spent his entire life searching for the truth. His paintings have an integrity and coherence that make them reassuring and restorative in our reductionist scientific age that has digitized our reality and set us apart from the analog world in which Van Gogh lived.
Upon viewing his paintings, one feels refreshed and hopeful, in spite of the artist’s personal despair, for they appear to be living things that vibrate and dance within their gilded 19th-century frames.
One has to put van Gogh’s works in a historical context to appreciate their contribution to painting as an art form. In the ancient world, painting spoke a coded language that gave expression to otherworldly ideals, the Egyptians being the best exemplars. The Ancient Greeks continued the practice in a more representational style. Religious paintings continued this formalism.
With the growth of the merchant class in Europe, artists turned their attention to more worldly matters as they followed the money and began to paint physical things as they saw them — or at least as they thought they saw them — even when depicting mythological or biblical subjects.
During the Renaissance, that realism was enhanced by the introduction of visual perspective, which created the illusion of solidity in three dimensions. Painting continued in this manner until the Impressionists realized that we do not actually see the physical world, which the philosopher Immanuel Kant called “the thing in itself.” Instead, we see reflected light. By painting the light, the Impressionists created airy scenes that depicted everyday people, places, and things with which people could readily identify. Hence, the continuing popularity of Impressionist works. Cezanne, Gaugin, and van Gogh were the most prominent figures in what followed, now referred to as the Post-Impressionist Period. They ushered in the painting movements known as Cubism, Symbolism, and Expressionism, respectively. Van Gogh’s choice of direction was no doubt influenced by Gaugin, while his friend chose a divergent yet related path.
As Van Gogh’s mental state continued to deteriorate, the inner vision expressed in his paintings became increasingly abstract yet paradoxically more alive. After moving to the sunnier climate of Arles in southern France, his palette brightened with salutary effect. When viewing his painting of a wheat field at mid-day, we enter the emotional state of van Gogh when he first gazed upon that light-filled landscape with its circling murder of crows. While van Gogh had no intention of starting an art movement, he laid the foundation for one and remained to latter-day Expressionist painters what Beethoven was to the romantic composers who followed in his footsteps but were never his equal.
In my opinion, Vincent van Gogh is the most painterly of painters and, as previously said, the best example of the poetic spirit at work in the visual arts. Anyone who has read his letters to his brother, Theo, recognizes that the poetry of his prose is as vibrant as his paintings. For Van Gogh, poetry was a distillation of prose and painting a distillation of poetry. In other words, he possessed a range of talents rare among painters.
Vincent was a Christ-like figure who suffered for our benefit. In his youth, he aspired to become a parson like his father, but his compassion was simply too uncompromising for the practical Dutch Reformed Church. After failing to become a clergyman, he turned to painting the divine he found in abundance in the world around him. All the while, he remained, as Jesus said of Himself, “in the world but not of it.”