Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced that local judges have selected Vincent Sims from American Canyon High School as the Napa County finalist in the 2019 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition for his piece, "Qui Vivra Verra."
“Every year, I have the privilege of seeing our district’s up-and-coming artistic talent and showcasing our students’ artistic talent and skills," Thompson said. "I am so proud of each student who worked hard and participated and want to thank all the dedicated teachers and parents who supported their efforts.”
Finalists from each county in the Fifth Congressional District will now be judged, and a grand prize winner will be selected. That student and a guest will be flown to Washington, D.C. for an awards ceremony with winners from across the nation. That student’s artwork will also be displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol for one year.