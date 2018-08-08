A new show of paintings by Napa artist Vincent Thomas Connors is on display at the Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville through Oct. 30.
Connors was born in Newton, New Jersey in 1979. Experimenting with paint, cloth and wood materials from an early age, he studied fine arts and English literature at the University of Pennsylvania and continued his education at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco where he graduated with a master’s degree in fashion and textiles in 2004.
After his university years, Connors worked in New York City and Shanghai, China. In 2014, he and his family settled in his wife’s hometown of Napa. In 2015, he established Devaux Ranch Studio in Carneros as a space for his artwork creation and display. But the studio was destroyed in the last fall's Napa County fires. He is rebuilding. Until then, he works out of a barn in Yountville.
Connors continues to expand his work with paint, cloth, and wood, as well as photography and metal.
The paintings are on display in the Margrit Mondavi Vineyard Room at the winery at 7801 St Helena Highway. It's open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.