Vines & Vibes, the sixth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Meadowood Napa Valley. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13.
The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and exclusive Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by James Beard Foundation honoree and Meadowood Estate Chef Alejandro Ayala, featuring live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with guests Matt Nathanson and Chris Pierce.
All proceeds from the event will support Do It For The Love, a non-profit, wish-granting organization with a mission to bring hope through music to people living with life-threatening illnesses, children with severe challenges and wounded veterans.
You have free articles remaining.
The evening begins with a VIP/sponsor cocktail meet-and- greet with Sara and Michael Franti with a private performance by Chris Pierce, followed by a cocktail reception and dinner. Following dinner is a jam session with Michael Franti & Spearhead and special guests including Matt Nathanson
Tickets to Vines & Vibes are $1,000 per person, $2,500 per person for VIP, and go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at doitforthelove.org. For VIP/Sponsor opportunities, visit doitforthelove.org. Do It For The Love is a 501 c (3) nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
The program is presented by BottleRock Presents.