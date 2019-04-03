Distinguished Concerts International New York City (DCINY) announced that Mark Teeters and the Vintage High School Choirs have been invited to participate in a performance of “The Music of Eric Whitacre” at the DCINY Concert Series in New York City on Sunday, April 28.
The choir will perform in the in Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall under the baton of composer/conductor Eric Whitacre.
The Vintage students will join with other choristers from around the world to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International. Whitacre will lead the performance and will serve as the clinician for the residency.
Dr. Jonathan Griffith, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor for DCINY said, “The Vintage High School Choirs received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recording.”
“It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support.”
The singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. “The singers will spend approximately 9-10 hours in rehearsals over the five-day residency,” says Griffith. “Not all of the time is spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history and culture to see in New York City. However, the performance is the primary purpose for their visit to the city.”
Whitacre, a Grammy-winning composer and conductor, is one of the most popular musicians of our time. His concert music has been performed throughout the world by millions of amateur and professional musicians alike, while his ground-breaking virtual choirs have united singers from more than 110 countries. A graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, Whitacre was recently appointed Artist in Residence with the Los Angeles Master Chorale having completed a five-year term as composer in residence at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge University, UK.
As conductor of the Eric Whitacre Singers he has released several chart-topping albums including 2011’s bestselling Light and Gold. Whitacre has conducted choral and instrumental concerts around the globe, including sold-out concerts with the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Minnesota Orchestra.
In addition to several collaborations with Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, he has worked with British pop icons Laura Mvula, Imogen Heap and Annie Lennox.