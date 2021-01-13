Vintage student wins two awards for excellence in the arts

For the first time, the Arts Council Napa Valley is recognizing one student with two awards for excellence in the arts. Vintage High Senior Lexi Sario received the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Student of the Month Award for Studio Art and Digital Media for December.

ACNV Executive Director Chris DeNatale, who has overseen the student art recognition program since its inception in the fall of 2019, said, “When we received Sario’s beautifully designed website, it was clear she was deserving of special recognition. Whether working digitally or with a brush, her pieces convey deep emotions. She’s obviously a thoughtful, engaged student, who has been honing her talent for years.”

Seven students are being honored for excellence in the disciplines of music, theater, visual and digital arts for December. These final awards for 2020 close out a year that will be remembered for its devastating impact on the arts.

“Despite the challenges—the inability to perform before a live audience, the limited access to art supplies for students at home, the online audio delays making it hard to collaborate musically—our VAPA teachers have not given up,” DeNatale said. “They’ve innovated and persevere despite the odds. We see their tireless effort in the creative outcomes of their students, our next generation of artists.”