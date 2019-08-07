Calistoga musician Larry Vuckovich will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from Serbia, in his former country of Yugoslavia when he plays at the Nišville Jazz Festival in early August. More information is on his website, larryvuckovich.com.
On his return, he will be at the Tucker Farm Center for a concert 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 17 with Grammy nominated vocalist Jamie Davis.
Davis will perform some selections from the Johnny Hartman/John Coltrane recording of ballads, as well as some spirited blues and great standards.
The Larry Vuckovich All Star Quartet features, Steve Heckman, tenor: Larry Vuckovich, piano; Jeff Chambers, bass and Akira Tana, drums. This group has played withSonny Rollins, Stan Getz, Lena Horne, Slam Stewart, Bobby Hutcherson, Dexter Gordon, Ahmad Jamal and more.