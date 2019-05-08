C & H Slug Productions presents "We Love Our Moms and Veterans" for one performance only at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at The Lincoln Theater at The Veterans Home in Yountville.
This professional variety show with two emcees and 23 mature entertainers includes music, dancing, comedy, magic and poetry.
The featured act is The Grant Avenue Follies, begun by a group of former Chinatown nightclub dancers 15 years ago. Since then, they've expanded to include folks of other professions, and have helped non-profits raise $3 million to help the elderly and under-served children.
The award-winning Follies have performed in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago, Seattle, Houston, and recently, Cuba.
The show is the result of the efforts of Herman Soon, a Napa native whose family owned The Asia Cafe for 29 years, and his wife, New York transplant Cheryl Fiedler. After they saw the Grant Avenue Follies in Nevada City, they were taken with the idea of bringing the show to the Lincoln Theater.
The emcees are Jan Yanehiro, former co-host of Evening Magazine and Doris Grover. Acts include Dennis Tom, John Nockels, Emily Soo, Ellen Yeung, Barbara Patinkin and retired Sgt. Major Richard Kishimoto, Tamaka The Magician, poet Clara Hsu, dancer Frankie Fictitious and live music by Ralph Pinkerton and Friends Sandy Bailey, Ken Ho and Tucker Spolter.
Tickets $20 for adults and $10 for kids age 2-12. All Veterans Home members are admitted free and have priority general admission seating. Purchase tickets at 944-9900 or LincolnTheater.org.