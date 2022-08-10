Weekend notes: Arts around Napa Valley

Making their Mark

Napa Valley artists Nancy Willis, Nikki Ballere and Will Callnan of NBC Pottery and Melissa, Mercedes and Anna Baker have created an exhibition of paintings, works on paper and ceramics at the NBC Pottery Gallery and Studio 410 Circle Drive, Angwin. It runs through Oct. 1.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday,1 to 5 p.m. and by appointment

This exhibition coincides with an upcoming feature article on the artists in Visit Napa Valley's annual magazine due out this fall. The artists have a long and colorful artistic history in the Napa Valley and first met at Nimbus Arts where they also teach. This is the first time they are presenting their work together .

For more info about the artists or the exhibition contact nancy@nancywillis.com or info@nbcpottery.com

Meet the artist

Meet award-winning Vacaville photographer Philip Venable at the Napa main library at at reception on Aug. 12, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Venable is the artist of the month for August at the library. Part of the local art scene for the past decade, he is president of the Napa Valley Photographic Society, and a member of the Professional Photographers of America. The library show will feature works spanning Venable’s professional career.

To attend the reception register at philipvenable.eventbrite.com. The Napa library is at 580 Coombs St., Napa.

A Midsummer Night in Winters

The final performances of Winters Theatre Company's "Midsummer Night's Dream," are Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13 in the amphitheater stage behind the Winters Community Center. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Bring a picnic and wine or enjoy dinner at one of Winter's restaurants. Root beer floats and snacks will be for sale at the event. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by going to www.winterstheatre.org. All tickets are $10. Children 12 and younger are free.

'Every Brilliant Thing' at Lucky Penny

Craig A. Miller, well-known for his work at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa, will present a one-man show at Lucky Penny in Napa on Aug. 13 and 14.

"Every Brilliant Thing" is the story of a little boy making a list of all the good things in life for his mother, in hospital after a suicide attempt.

When the play debuted in London, The Guardian called "Every Brilliant Thing" “one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression—and possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see, full stop.”

The shows are on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.

All seats are $30. Purchase tickets at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Lucky Penny is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.