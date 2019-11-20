“Fall Fusion: Weezer Meets Haydn” is a free concert on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. at The White Barn in St. Helena.
The Lincoln Theater and the White Barn present this live chamber music concert by the Friction Quartet.
Designed for the entire family, the performance reimagines the lines between classical and pop music, offering a fresh celebration of sonic juxtapositions. The repertoire includes everything from Haydn, Debussy and Prokofiev to Weezer and the Beatles. The resulting fusion is an intriguing, and delightful musical exploration that embraces the spirit of the season.
Friction Quartet’s performances have been called “terribly beautiful” (San Francisco Classical Voice), “stunningly passionate” (Calgary Herald) and “exquisitely skilled” (ZealNYC). The San Francisco Chronicle declared Friction Quartet is “an artist who should be discovered” and described their performance as “high-octane music making…a fine blend of rhythmic ferocity and tonal flair.”
The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, CA). Tickets are free; reservations are recommended. For tickets, visit to www.lincolntheater.org or call the box office at 707-944-9900.