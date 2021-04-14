Welcome to "The Incorrect Museum": di Rosa reopens with two new shows

Di Rosa aspired to be a novelist, lived in Paris, moved to San Francisco, and worked as a journalist before discovering Napa and Sonoma counties. In 1960, he escaped the city and purchased a ranch in Carneros. Long before Carneros became an acclaimed AVA, di Rosa decided to grow wine grapes there; but while taking viticulture classes at UC Davis, he kept wandering off to investigate the university's thriving art department where instructors included Robert Arneson, Roy de Foret, Manuel Neri, and William T. Wiley.

Part of what appealed to him was the artists' sense of humor. "Local Color" quotes di Rosa: "It's one thing to view an artwork and weep. It was another, and for me, a new sensation, to see a picture that [provoked] a teary feeling, except here a smile, a chuckle or a laugh moistened the eye.

"I didn't have the money to collect established artists but I took satisfaction in helping artists who were then unknown," di Rosa admitted. "I wanted to help them become the artist I had failed to become."

Noting that wealthy museum trustees traveled to New York to purchase art, and wealthy New Yorkers in turn, flew to Europe on the same quest, he decided he would "support our neighbors, the creative underdogs."