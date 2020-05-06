What do artists do while quarantined? Create!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While much of the world’s people are staying inside their homes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Napa artists are quietly and passionately creating art. This is the third in a series about what local artists are doing during this unprecedented time.

Frank Trozzo

When upcoming art shows that he had been preparing for were canceled due to the coronavirus, Frank Trozzo lost “motivation and excitement” for his work.

“It was like being becalmed at sea, no wind in the sails. It helps to have deadlines for a show or a competition,” Trozzo said.

In spite of the deflation he felt when avenues for showing his art were closed to him, Trozzo is a firm believer that “a certain discipline” is part of an artist’s life.

“You don’t just stop. Inspiration doesn’t usually seek you out,” Trozzo said. “You have to work at it and be ready when it strikes.

Over the years, the award-winning artist has used his talents in painting, jewelry, sculpture, digital arts and design. He draws every day and had recently started painting again. He is able to “pull ideas” for paintings from drawings that he has done over the years.