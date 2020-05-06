What do artists do while quarantined? Create!

While much of the world’s people are staying inside their homes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Napa artists are quietly and passionately creating art. This is the third in a series about what local artists are doing during this unprecedented time.
Frank Trozzo
When upcoming art shows that he had been preparing for were canceled due to the coronavirus, Frank Trozzo lost “motivation and excitement” for his work.
“It was like being becalmed at sea, no wind in the sails. It helps to have deadlines for a show or a competition,” Trozzo said.
In spite of the deflation he felt when avenues for showing his art were closed to him, Trozzo is a firm believer that “a certain discipline” is part of an artist’s life.
“You don’t just stop. Inspiration doesn’t usually seek you out,” Trozzo said. “You have to work at it and be ready when it strikes.
Over the years, the award-winning artist has used his talents in painting, jewelry, sculpture, digital arts and design. He draws every day and had recently started painting again. He is able to “pull ideas” for paintings from drawings that he has done over the years.
Trozzo is known for his wildlife paintings as well as a music series called “The Color of Music.” He said that he is still working on the music and animal series as well as one about “people who changed the world.”
He has always painted symbols and patterns and is now weaving them together with new color combinations – colors he has never used.
“The human mind loves patterns and is intrigued with mystery,” he said. “The human eye can see millions of colors.”
Speaking of a recent painting of dragon flies on a mandala Trozzo said that dragon flies represent speed and change of direction. “Sunboat,” another painting he created during the last few weeks, represents “man’s inability to control the forces of nature.”
“I rework and improve old sketches and I have some new ideas to try. I still paint animals,” he said. “I have been doing a series of mandalas (circular forms) for a few years. Recently, I’m working on mandalas with animals. I’m into horses and whales at the moment.”
Though Trozzo was initially disheartened by the sheltering in place, he observed that painting is “mostly a solitary pursuit.” So he is used to the isolation. In addition, he has discovered positive aspects to staying home.
“The silver lining is that I get to spend more time with my family and work in the garden,” he said. “I talk to the neighbors from six feet away and I take ‘masked’ walks.”
When he closes his eyes to meditate, Trozzo said he sees images.
“Images always surface, some are vivid, especially at awakening in the morning,” he said. “That’s why I can appreciate solitude.”
When he is in a creative mode, nothing matters to Trozzo except what he is working on.
“It (creative mode) is like a state of grace,” Trozzo said. “Even though I have a road map before I start a painting, there are always interesting detours and discoveries along the way. “
“You have to constantly make decisions. It never turns out as you first imagined,” he added. That’s the beauty of it.”
This year, Trozzo is co-chairing the steering committee for Open Studios, an event held the last two weeks of September that the Art Association Napa Valley has held for 33 years.
With the uncertainty surrounding “when life can return to normal,” Trozzo has been polling the 51 artists signed up for Open Studios to see what they want to do this year.
“The majority still want to hold the event,” he said. “Everyone is building up for it. We plan to move forward depending on the situation as we get closer to June.”
“The most important thing is the health of our artists and patrons. We don’t want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy. If California is still locked down, we will have to postpone it to another time. We are cautiously drawing up guidelines for participation.”
“I think it would be a boost for all of us who have been in lockdown to get out and see the enormous skill and creativity of our local artists,” Trozzo said. “I personally miss the social interaction with the community.”
Karen Lynn Ingalls
Karen Lynn Ingalls, whose art was chosen by fellow artists for the cover of last year’s Open Studios catalog, had just signed a lease for a new studio space beginning in March but she hasn’t used it.
Confined to her home with sheltering in place, Ingalls is creating smaller paintings than she would have in a studio to compensate for the lack of workspace she needs for her larger paintings. In addition to art galleries closing, two of her art shows in Santa Rosa were canceled.
In spite of these setbacks, Ingalls still manages to find some positives in quarantine. She said it gives her time to complete creative projects that were on the “back burner” and begin new ones.
“This Storm Too Shall Pass,” an acrylic painting she just completed, sums up her attitude toward the pandemic.
“There was a break in the storm clouds one day,” Ingalls said. “Beyond I could see blue sky, and a bit of the sun hitting Mt. St. Helena, just north of Calistoga, where I live.”
“It seems emblematic of our times,” she added. “It’s good to remember that, yes, this storm too shall pass.”
Ingalls’ paintings, drawings, collages and life-sized painted sculptures can be found in collections throughout the United States.
Years ago, when Ingalls began working with others to save a threatened wetlands area in Monterey County her commitment to endangered natural areas deepened so she began focusing on capturing their colors and spirit. She is now best known for her brilliantly colored landscape paintings of rural California.
In addition to her own art, Ingalls, who is a credentialed art teacher, teaches art classes and workshops. Now, with social distancing, she has been teaching these classes online.
“I’ve been learning how to use technology and adapting my teaching to it,” Ingalls said.
Students in her classes are now coming together online from Silicon Valley, Southern California and as far away as North Carolina and Maine.
“What an incredible blessing it is to be able to gather together online,” she said.
This isn’t the first time that Ingalls has managed to make something positive out of a challenging situation. She lost much of her artwork in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.
After sifting through the ashes to see what she could salvage, she added some ash from the burned art to her paint and used the ash infused paint to create new art.
She also spearheaded the Grateful Hearts Project, a community response to thank those firefighters, first responders and organizations who helped Calistoga before and after the fire by presenting them with paintings created by volunteers.
Ingalls said she is taking COVID-19 “very seriously.”
“I’m taking all the precautions,” she said. “I’m happy to be healthy.”
Ingalls has reason to be cautious about the virus because she has a serious immune system disorder. In 1993, she became ill with Chronic Fatigue Immune Disorder when she was teaching school in Salinas Valley.
“Two of my students came to school sick the first day of school,” she said.
Other students started coming to school when they were sick and it wasn’t long before Ingalls became ill, too.
“I was so ill that I was unable to do anything for nine years,” she said. “Every eight days I could go out for groceries and then I’d have to recuperate after that.”
Ingalls credits regaining her health to Rebecca Weinfeld, her acupuncturist. Ingalls said that Weinfeld had been a registered nurse for 25 years before studying Chinese medicine at Five Branches University in Santa Cruz.
“Rebecca was an angel,” Ingalls said. “I wouldn’t be walking around today – at least not much – without all she did for me.”
Jessel Miller
Jessel Miller is an artist who has sacrificed much of the time she could have spent creating her own art, handling the behind-the-scenes work that has kept Jessel Gallery open for 35 years.
The gallery has been a destination for art lovers from all over the world as well as a haven for artists and a place for the community came together to attend art classes and receptions for writers, musicians and artists.
“Now the doors are closed and will remain closed until I am told it is safe to open them because I respect the health and well-being of everyone,” said Miller, owner of Jessel Gallery.
This is a bittersweet time for Miller. On the one hand, she is faced with the enormity of all the expenses of keeping her gallery open without people walking through the doors to purchase art that would cover her expenses.
On the other hand, she is finding more time for her own art and she has been making the most of it.
“My creative soul is free,” Miller said.
The art Miller is creating was written about by Sasha Paulsen and published in the Napa Valley Register a month ago.
Although Miller has enjoyed the freedom of having time to immerse herself in painting for her book “Soulful Voices” during the weeks the gallery has been closed, she doesn’t shy away from financial realities.
Determined to ensure the future of Jessel Gallery, she has a plan to keep the gallery afloat while it is closed.
First, she launched a fundraiser through GoFundMe on behalf of her artists and Jessel Gallery.
“Napa has been through floods earthquakes and recently fires and through it all the gallery has weathered the storms. Right now, I am reaching out to the world for a helping hand,” she wrote for the fundraiser.
Miller has been touched by the donations to the fund and said she feels “humbled” by the generosity of the community.
“Gallery expenses for the month of May have been covered,” she said.”
“I have never asked for help from the community before,” she said. “This experience has brought to light the love and amazingly generous support the Jessel Gallery is receiving.”
The next move in her plan to keep the gallery’s future viable was starting an online auction. Bidding started May 1 and will end May 8 for Jessel Miller’s “Free Spirit Dance,” Guy Buffett’s Joyeux Anniversaire,” and three paintings by Marta Collings.
The starting bid for each piece of art is half off the original price. People can bid on a painting by going to “auction” on the Jessel Gallery website and filling out the form to submit their bid. The bid price shown is current and Miller said she will “email you back if you’ve been outbid or if you are a winner.” Bids are date- and time-stamped and Miller will keep a record of the auction entries.
Next week, there will be another online auction. Each week after that, for as long as this difficult time lasts, art lovers will have the opportunity of bidding on select pieces by Jessel Gallery artists.
Miller is looking forward to the day when the gallery can open again. When it does, she said the first show will be titled “Shelter in Peace” and will feature the newest works of Daniel Mundy, Marta Collings, Clark Mitchell, Beverly Wilson and Marcia Garcia.
In addition to the GoFundMe account and the online auctions, people can also show their support for the arts and help ensure that Jessel Gallery remains in Napa’s future by purchasing art from Jessel Gallery website. jesselgallery.com.
Emails can be sent to jesselgallery@napanet.net with the amount of the offer or go to www.jesselgallery.com/auction.html
