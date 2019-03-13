When the White Barn announced Kith & Kin’s St. Patrick’s Day show on March 17, tickets sold out within days. So due to popular demand, a second show has been added on Sunday March 17, at 8 p.m. at The White Barn.
Kith & Kin has a long tradition of performing in the Napa Valley. Since its founding by the legendary singer John Kelley more than 30 years ago, the band has appeared at numerous venues up and down Highway 29, and it also embarked on two tours in Ireland.
Tickets are $30 and available online through Brown Paper Tickets or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225. Refreshments will be served at intermission, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local arts organizations and nonprofits.
The White Barn is at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave.,St. Helena. For additional information, visit www.thewhitebarn.org.