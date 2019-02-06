FilmRise has announced the Theatrical On Demand release of the feature-length version of “Wildland,” which takes viewers inside the lives and experiences of a group of men who battle wildfires.
"Wildland" will be playing at the Roxie Theater in the San Francisco Independent Film Festival, on Friday Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9.
The television version of the documentary debuted nationally on PBS’ Independent Lens on Oct. 29, 2018. This launched a grassroots-driven, theatrical on-demand campaign for the release of the 77-minute director’s cut of the film in movie theaters, which began on Jan. 16.
Filmmakers Alex Jablonski and Kahlil Hudson’s cinematic theatrical cut, shot using 6K cameras, includes 27 minutes of additional footage not seen in the PBS Independent Lens broadcast.
“The Theatrical On Demand model of distribution by design harnesses the passion and demand of audiences who wish to experience and support films that connect with them. Screenings occur only when an individual presenter achieves a minimum level of pre-sales, which are generated using social media, personal contacts, relationships and local resources. It’s amazing to see these events come together and how they each generate stimulating conversation and more interest,” said FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher.
“Wildland,” filmed over two fire seasons, follows a single wildland firefighting crew. The film documents the grueling training period and then actual life-threatening moments battling live wildfires.
Details on how to host a local screening can be found on the film’s website, wildlandfilm.com.
